JIN & JUNGKOOK of BTS Visited This Actress' Home and She Turned Them Away

An actress declined a dinner with BTS, and she is finally telling the world why!

What would you do if Jin and Jungkook were at your doorstep?

Jin and Jungkook had guested on a TV show where they visit random people's homes and have a meal together.

They had arrived at a home of an actress by the name of Kim Nam-joo. However, she did not answer the doorbell.

"The doorbell rang when I had just finished eating. There was some very pretty face waiting at the door," she said.

"I was debating with myself whether I should open the door or not," she explained, and ultimately decided not to because she "did not have any makeup on."

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

