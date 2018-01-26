BTS to Hold Biggest Fan Meeting in Japan

BTS will meet ARMYs in Japan in April 2018!

Where should BTS' next destination be?

BTS is to hold its 6th fan meeting 'Happy Ever After' at Yokohama Arena from April 18 to April 21, and at Osaka-jo (Osaka Castle) Hall from April 23 to April 24. The upcoming meet and greet with fans will be the biggest yet to come, with BTS to meet around 72,000 ARMYs.

BTS released its eighth Japanese single 'MIC Drop / DNA / Crystal Snow' in December, with the single recording over 550,000 sales in total and topping Japan's Oricon Singles Weekly Chart.

BTS is the only non-Japanese artist to achieve a 'double platinum' in 2017. The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) selects the 'Gold Disc' according to accumulated sales records. With records sales over 100,000 the single is certified as 'gold,' over 250,000 'platinum,' 500,000 'double platinum,' 750,000 'triple platinum,' and 1,000,000 'million.'

BTS also landed No.13 on the 'Oricon Single Yearly Chart 2017,' ranking higher than any other Korean artists.

BTS met with over 40,000 4th-term ARMYs on January 15 at the Gocheok SkyDome, Seoul, at the fan meeting 'BTS 4TH MUSTER [Happy Ever After].'

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

