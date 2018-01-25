1 읽는 중

"This Is War" BTS' JIN Declares War on BigHit Entertainment

중앙일보

입력

Fans can't help smiling over Jin declaring war on BigHit Entertainment (BigHit).

"Cute" war among V, Jin, and BigHit. Check it out!

The year was 2015, and the "war of words" began with tweets between Jin and V left on BTS' Twitter account.

Photo translated in article. Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo translated in article. Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

V posted a throwback selfie taken in his hometown, stating that "nothing's changed."

Photo translated in article. Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo translated in article. Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Jin teased him, asking if V was "the honorary ambassador of Geochang," V's hometown. Then Jin promoted Gwacheon, his own hometown, stating "Come to Gwacheon, the nicest place to live / We have Seoul Land and you can see tigers at the Seoul Grand Park / elephant shaped trains (trumpet noise) / I'm going to be Gwacheon and Seoul Land's honorary ambassador."

To which V shared a photo of himself piggybacking his younger cousin and wrote: "No, I'm promoting my cousin now."

Then suddenly, BigHit joined in on the conversation. BigHit replied, "V, you're also BigHit's official honorary ambassador. Here's evidence, just in case you forgot. so don't forget to promote us, too!"

Tweet translated in article.

Tweet translated in article.

Jin, jealous of "BigHit's official honorary ambassador" V, showed his aspirations to be given the title as well. He urged BigHit to "find photos with Jin too, please…."

BigHit seemed to be amused. BigHit responded "V has an official record of being appointed as our honorary ambassador but Jin doesn't," and added, "try harder!"

Red box reads "this is war." Tweets translated in article. Photo from Twitter

Red box reads &#34;this is war.&#34; Tweets translated in article. Photo from Twitter

Seeing this, Jin said "This is war," to which BigHit responded "You say war…we have a really bad polaroid selfie of you somewhere in our office" and "if you take a photo with the BigHit logo we'll give the idea another thought."

ARMYs watched the cute ping-pong match between Jin and BigHit, amused.

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

How did the "war" end? At the end of the day, Jin had his way and became BigHit's honorary ambassador. BigHit announced "We think highly of your passion, and appoint you as BigHit's official honorary ambassador! (But as things have it, V is ousted from his title. Please give him a warm hug)"

Jin posted a photo of himself making the V sign in front of the BigHit logo, asking BigHit to "change the lead promotion photo."

Tweets translated in article.

Tweets translated in article.

BigHit replied "I'm sorry on your first day as an honorary ambassador, but you're blocking some of the words, so you're promoting not BigHit, but gHit," provoking Jin once more.

Jin states "I look cute today so please change gHit's lead promotion photo." Photo from Twitter

Jin states &#34;I look cute today so please change gHit&#39;s lead promotion photo.&#34; Photo from Twitter

Jin, once more intentionally covering the 'BI' in 'BIG,' stated "Please change gHit's ad photo" and posted this.

By Goldbin and Suwon Hanvoomvoomk@gmail.com

