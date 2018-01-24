1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

“What if I hadn't seen this?” ARMYs' Surprise Gift to JIMIN of BTS

중앙일보

입력

BTS fans are some of the most loyal fans in the music industry.

Jimin returned fans' love, with the hashtag #ThankYouARMY.

Over 400,000 fans hashtagged their tweets #ThankYouJimin in honor of Jimin's fifth Twitter anniversary, causing the hashtag to trend on Twitter real time on January 24.

Fans sent out sweet messages such as "thank you for being the source of my happiness when I was going through dark times in my life," and "thank you for existing in the world."

Jimin, who saw the hashtag trend on Twitter, was so moved that he replied to his fans' surprise gift immediately.

"What is this? I logged into Twitter to write something and just saw this," his tweet read. "What if I hadn't seen this? Thank you with all my heart. This is so cool. Thank you. I love you too," he added, not forgetting the hashtag #ThankYouARMY.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT