“What if I hadn't seen this?” ARMYs' Surprise Gift to JIMIN of BTS

BTS fans are some of the most loyal fans in the music industry.

Jimin returned fans' love, with the hashtag #ThankYouARMY.

Over 400,000 fans hashtagged their tweets #ThankYouJimin in honor of Jimin's fifth Twitter anniversary, causing the hashtag to trend on Twitter real time on January 24.

Fans sent out sweet messages such as "thank you for being the source of my happiness when I was going through dark times in my life," and "thank you for existing in the world."

Jimin, who saw the hashtag trend on Twitter, was so moved that he replied to his fans' surprise gift immediately.

"What is this? I logged into Twitter to write something and just saw this," his tweet read. "What if I hadn't seen this? Thank you with all my heart. This is so cool. Thank you. I love you too," he added, not forgetting the hashtag #ThankYouARMY.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

