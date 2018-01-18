1 읽는 중

“Is this really him?” SANDARA PARK's Little Brother and Ex-MBLAQ Member CHEONDUNG

중앙일보

입력

Sandara Park's little brother Cheondung of MBLAQ is looking quite different in the most recent clip uploaded on YouTube.

He doesn't look like he used to (perhaps due to weight gain).

On January 17, YouTube channel NET.Z released an interview clip of Cheondung. The 2NE1 star's little brother starred in Forever Holiday in Bali, a film by a Korean-Indonesian production team.

"I haven't worked on any song for almost a year," said Cheondung, adding that he "would like to work on a new project."

He seemed like he has gotten a bit heavier over the years.

Cheondung debuted as a member of MBLAQ back in 2009, and left the label when the contract ended in 2014. He signed with Mystic Entertainment in 2016 and released a self-written song titled "Ringxiety" last year.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

