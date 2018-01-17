1 읽는 중

Do You Ever Wonder Why BTS Members Don't Have Girlfriends Yet?

중앙일보

입력

Boy band members tend not to date in public. It is considered a taboo as their popularity suffers.

Here's why.

This is why a lot of entertainment labels have "no dating policy." Jeon So-mi of JYP Entertainment once revealed that artists at JYP aren't allowed to date for three years. YG Entertainment doesn't allow the artists to date either.

Big Hit Entertainment, however, doesn't meddle with the artists' private lives. "We don't need a 'no dating policy,' BTS members know what's best for them," said a representative.

In 2016, J-Hope said in an interview that he doesn't "even have time to sleep," much less "date or fall in love."

BTS is notorious for their strict training schedule, which is the secret behind their high-level performance.

"When people see us outside the practice halls, it's at restaurants," said RM, explaining that "we're too busy to be doing anything else."

BTS members have been living together in the dorm for six years now.

When asked if they "ever get tired of each other," they replied that "BTS members and ARMY are the most important people" in their lives.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

