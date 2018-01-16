1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Here's a Never-Seen-Before Single Take on BTS' 'DNA' Performance

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

The one-shot clip of BTS' dynamic 'DNA' performance is going viral online. A one-shot (or single take) clip refers to a video filmed in one long take by a single camera.

In the only one take shot on BTS' 'DNA' performance, the boys are A-perfect as always.

On January 14, SBS' 'The Show' released BTS' one-shot clip of 'DNA' via its official YouTube channel with the comments "better a one-take than a fancam." According to 'The Show,' the clip is the only one-take on BTS' performance of 'DNA.'

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

The clip shows the BTS boys perfect as ever, finishing the stage without a single mistake. Fans stated "this is the best BTS clip ever" "I made eye contact!!" and showed their excitement over the rare clip.

☞Click this video to see the one and only BTS' one-shot performance of 'DNA.'

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT