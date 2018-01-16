Here's a Never-Seen-Before Single Take on BTS' 'DNA' Performance

The one-shot clip of BTS' dynamic 'DNA' performance is going viral online. A one-shot (or single take) clip refers to a video filmed in one long take by a single camera.

In the only one take shot on BTS' 'DNA' performance, the boys are A-perfect as always.

On January 14, SBS' 'The Show' released BTS' one-shot clip of 'DNA' via its official YouTube channel with the comments "better a one-take than a fancam." According to 'The Show,' the clip is the only one-take on BTS' performance of 'DNA.'

The clip shows the BTS boys perfect as ever, finishing the stage without a single mistake. Fans stated "this is the best BTS clip ever" "I made eye contact!!" and showed their excitement over the rare clip.

☞Click this video to see the one and only BTS' one-shot performance of 'DNA.'



By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

