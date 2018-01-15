KRIESHA CHU Reveals 'Like Paradise' M/V Behind The Scenes

Kriesha Chu shared her 'Like Paradise' M/V behind the scene clip.

Isn't she adorable?

On January 11, Kriesha Chu revealed the clip 'Like Paradise (Prod. Flow Blow) M/V Behind (with.Min Joo).' Kriesha Chu left for Japan side by side with Min Joo. Kriesha Chu stated "This is my first time in Japan. It's so beautiful."

In a schoolgirl uniform from head to toe, wearing a beret and all, Kriesha Chu admired the scenery in Japan, saying "the leaves have turned to such a beautiful shade." To Min Joo, also in a schoolgirl uniform and striking a pose, she said, "It looks like a scene from a TV series."

Kriesha Chu said "I got bangs" and asked, "How are they?"

Kriesha Chu released her first mini album 'Dream of Paradise' on January 3. Meeting fans on stage with her title 'Like Paradise,' she is scheduled to shoot the '2018 Idol Star Athletics Championships' on January 15.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

