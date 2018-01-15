J-Hope of BTS is definitely smoking hot in photos and videos, but did you know that he isn't actually the most photogenic member of BTS?

Did you know that J-Hope is the most unphotogenic BTS member?

According to the reviews written by the lucky few who have met him at various fan events, he is apparently even hotter when you meet him in person.

Some even say that the photos don't do justice to how incredibly good-looking he actually is.

Here we have compiled photos that best capture J-Hope's beauty for your viewing pleasure.

Until we find a better technology that can best portray his stunning good looks, these will have to do for now!

By Gothesun and Arin Kim


