"Thank You ARMY!" BTS Members' Thank-You Messages in 5 Different Colors

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

BTS left ARMY thank-you messages for their Division Award at the 32nd Golden Disc Awards on their Twitter account. Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, and RM shared their excited feelings with fans.

From Jin the romanticist to the comedian RM, BTS members show off their own characters.

1. Romantic 'JIN'

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Jin, looking all posh in a blue shirt, showed off his romantic nature. Talking as if he were talking to his lover, he said "ARMY, thank you for gifting me with this award. I'm going to use more fancy words next time. I was going to do an acrostic poem with 'ARMY,' but I felt Suga staring daggers at me, so I didn't do it."

2. Sweet 'JIMIN'

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Jimin shows off his cheerful and sweet nature. Waving his hand, Jimin says "It was fun to perform at the awards. Many thanks for the trophy as well. See you tomorrow!" along with the hashtag #armywinstheaward.

3. Clean-cut 'J-HOPE'

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

J-Hope left a clean-cut thank-you message. He posted two selfies with the comment "Many thanks to my love ARMY." J-Hope pulled off a classic look, wearing a black jacket, as well as a casual look in a white sweater. He seems to know how much ARMY loves his selfies.

4. Serious 'SUGA'

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Suga seemed a bit uneasy, as there's another day of the awards to go. Unlike other BTS members, Suga didn't leave any selfies but instead wrote "I'm thankful that I can appear two times, as an artist in both the Song and Album Division. ARMY! Thanks, and see you again tomorrow."

5. Humorous 'RM'

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

RM's thank-you message was the shortest, but his clip wasn't. RM stated, "thank you for the Division Award." The clip shows RM's puppy Rapmon catching RM off guard and kissing him. You can also hear RM's mom's voice in the clip.

Nominated for Album of the Year at the 32nd Golden Disc Awards, BTS is one of the most likely recipients of the award. The Golden Disc Awards is one of the most prestigious music awards in Korea, awarding the most influential artist of the year.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

