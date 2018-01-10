1 읽는 중

The Could-Have-Been K-pop Idol Cheerleader

중앙일보

입력

Basketball fans come to court not just to watch the players. They also come for the cheerleaders who fuel the game with their powerful choreography.

She's as pretty as the K-pop girl group idols.

Photo from Instagram @zzzzzoohee

Photo from Instagram @zzzzzoohee

On October, the Korean Basketball League opened and poured in new cheerleaders. Above all, Incheon Electroland Elephants' cheerleader team Pom-pom's Lee Joo-hee caught fans' eyes.

Photo from Instagram @zzzzzoohee

Photo from Instagram @zzzzzoohee

Lee Joo-hee is said to have be a celebrity-in-training before she made her debut as a cheerleader. Her experience as a celeb-to-be has helped her in preparation to become a cheerleader.

Photo from Instagram @zzzzzoohee

Photo from Instagram @zzzzzoohee

Aged 24-years-old, she's 170㎝ tall with a slender body. However she appears young, and some fans have already dubbed her a 'bagle girl' (a wordplay on the words baby face and glamour, referring to someone with a cute face and a curvy body). As soon as she appeared on court, countless fans popped up on social media, cheering her on.

Photo from Instagram @zzzzzoohee

Photo from Instagram @zzzzzoohee

To her photos of her daily life and cheerleading life, fans responded "I'm an Electroland fan from now on" "She's so cute! I'll cheer her on" "I saw her with my own bare eyes and my heart almost stopped."

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

