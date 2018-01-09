1 읽는 중

G-DRAGON Breaks Silence after Paparazzi Photos with Girlfriend…Fans Demand Explanation

Instagram @xxxibgdrgn

G-Dragon finally broke his silence after confirming his relationship with former After School member and actress Lee Joo-yeon on January 1.

Do you think his fans deserve to know the details of his dating life?

On January 9, G-Dragon Instagrammed a photo of his cat named Ai with a caption that read,"happy new year, Ai, everything's going to be okay."

"I know it's late but happy new year everyone," he added, wishing his fans a happy new year.

There was no mention of his girlfriend or reference to the confirmation of his relationship with Lee.

Will G-Dragon ever address his romantic life to his fans? It seems unlikely, but some fans are demanding that he give an account of what has happened.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

