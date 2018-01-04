SEOLHYUN Posts a Thank-you Message to Fans in Crop Top and Skinny Jeans

Seolhyun of AOA posted a post-birthday message to her fans on her Instagram to let them know how thankful she is for all the happy birthday wishes.

Summer came a few months early for Seolhyun.

She posted a photo of herself taken on her birthday with a caption that read "Hello, this is Seolhyun on her birthday. I wholeheartedly thank everyone who has wished me happy birthday" with the hashtag #HAPPYSEOLHYUNDAY.

The post has attracted a flurry of congratulatory comments, hitting over 275,000 likes within a day of upload.

While it is still deep into winter in Korea, Seolhyun is sporting a white crop top and skinny jeans in the photo.

"Beautiful as always," read one comment. "I wish I had a daughter like you," read another.

