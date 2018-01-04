Does MOMO of TWICE Have a Side Job?

Some unusually artsy photos of two of TWICE's nine members - Nayeon and Sana - posted on the group's official Instagram amazed fans. These photos, which showed off a psychedelic aura, garnered a lot of online attention, many of the comments complimenting the photographer.

These artsy shots of TWICE members reveal Momo's hidden side.

What's the story behind this photoshoot?

It turns out, Momo was the one who took these trippy shots of Nayeon and Sana.

Aside from being the group's best dancer, Momo also seems to possess some awesome photography skills. She could be a professional photographer!

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

