사회

KRIESHA CHU Makes Her Comeback With 50,000 Viewers On Board

중앙일보

입력

Singer Kriesha Chu reached over 50,000 viewers on V Live!

Despite her being a rookie in the K-pop realm, she already has this many fans.

Kriesha Chu performing 'Live Paradise.' Photo from Naver V Live.

Kriesha Chu performing &#39;Live Paradise.&#39; Photo from Naver V Live.

On January 3, 07:00 PM, Kriesha Chu held her comeback showcase 'Chu's story will begin' via Naver V Live, performing her new track 'Like Paradise,' as well as other listed tracks. Broadcasted live via V App, her showcase reached over 50,000 viewers, an extraordinary record for a rookie singer.

Min Joo (left) and Kriesha Chu. Photo from Facebook

Min Joo (left) and Kriesha Chu. Photo from Facebook

Kriesha Chu opened her showcase with Min Joo, a singer trainee, performing one of her new tracks 'Falling Star.' Making a comeback after eight months since her debut track 'Trouble,' Kriesha Chu explained that she "had been working hard on her new album, as well as her Korean." She added that she lost much weight to make herself fit for her fans. Having lost 5㎏, she indeed looked prettier than before.

Kriesha Chu performing 'Like Paradise' on her comeback showcase. Photo from Naver V Live.

Kriesha Chu performing &#39;Like Paradise&#39; on her comeback showcase. Photo from Naver V Live.

Kriesha Chu performing &#39;Like Paradise&#39; on her comeback showcase. Photo from Naver V Live.

Kriesha Chu performing &#39;Like Paradise&#39; on her comeback showcase. Photo from Naver V Live.

Kriesha Chu captivated the audience with her performance of 'Sunset Dream,' a beautiful mix of a pop-like melody and her flawless singing, all the while performing a sophisticated choreography. She also had plenty of time with her fans, taking photos and making cute little faces for her fans.

Kriesha Chu (left) and PENTAGON's Hui. Photo from Naver V Live.

Kriesha Chu (left) and PENTAGON&#39;s Hui. Photo from Naver V Live.

PENTAGON's Hui, responsible for the melody and lyrics of the title 'Like Paradise,' graced the showcase as well. Hui stated "I've never written a song for a female artist before. I've thought Kriesha Chu charming since her appearance on 'K-pop Star,' and I couldn't refuse a chance to work with her." He added "I'm 99% satisfied with the song," complimenting Kriesha Chu's flawless singing voice.

Referring to 'Like Paradise,' Hui stated "I wanted to write a song that sounded like stars up in the night sky. With Kriesha Chu, being a good singer and dancer, I wanted to create something similar to a piece of BoA's."

Kriesha Chu performing 'Like Paradise' on her comeback showcase. Photo from Naver V Live.

Kriesha Chu performing &#39;Like Paradise&#39; on her comeback showcase. Photo from Naver V Live.

Hui also revealed his own "guide" version of 'Like Paradise' as well as performing live on stage and also learned all the key choreography on the spot. With Hui on her side, Kriesha Chu performed her own version of 'Like Paradise,' successfully closing her comeback showcase.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

