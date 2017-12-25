"Do you know BTS?" What the Cast of 'Jumanji' Said When Shown a Photo of BTS

MTV interviewed the cast of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" if they know BTS at the movie's premiere.

"They're killing it here," said Nick Jonas.

Josh Horowitz, a reporter at MTV, showed a photo of BTS to Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan, and asked if they know "who these guys are."

Dwayne Johnson and Nick Jonas answered "BTS" right away, after which Jonas was quick to add, "they're killing it here." Johnson even explained to Kevin Hart who was standing next to him that BTS doesn't stand for "behind the scenes."

Jack Black replied, "yeah, that's Infinite Challenge," correcting a second later, "no, it's not Infinite Challenge." He seemed to have an idea of who BTS is, as he added, "this is a Korean band." However, he didn't succeed in recalling the band's name.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com