1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

"Do you know BTS?" What the Cast of 'Jumanji' Said When Shown a Photo of BTS

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ MTV

ⓒ MTV

MTV interviewed the cast of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" if they know BTS at the movie's premiere.

"They're killing it here," said Nick Jonas.

ⓒ MTV

ⓒ MTV

Josh Horowitz, a reporter at MTV, showed a photo of BTS to Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan, and asked if they know "who these guys are."

ⓒ MTV

ⓒ MTV

Dwayne Johnson and Nick Jonas answered "BTS" right away, after which Jonas was quick to add, "they're killing it here." Johnson even explained to Kevin Hart who was standing next to him that BTS doesn't stand for "behind the scenes."

Jack Black replied, "yeah, that's Infinite Challenge," correcting a second later, "no, it's not Infinite Challenge." He seemed to have an idea of who BTS is, as he added, "this is a Korean band." However, he didn't succeed in recalling the band's name.

ⓒ MTV

ⓒ MTV

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT