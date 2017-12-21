1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

8 Photos Of BLACKPINK JENNIE Featured On Harper's BAZAAR

중앙일보

입력

BLACKPINK member Jennie is on the face of Harper's BAZAAR, January edition. Selected as the newest muse for CHANEL, Jennie really pulled off Chanel's 2018 S/S makeup collection.

Jennie is the muse for the 2018 CHANEL S/S makeup collection.

Photo from Harper&#39;s BAZAAR.

Photo from Harper&#39;s BAZAAR.

Referring to how it feels to be the model of Makeup CHANEL, Jennie replied "In just a year since my debut, I've become someone that I've only dared to dream about. It feels nice, but I'm also still in awe. I came to reflect back on myself, it's something hard to describe in words."

Photo from Harper&#39;s BAZAAR.

Photo from Harper&#39;s BAZAAR.

Photo from Harper&#39;s BAZAAR.

Photo from Harper&#39;s BAZAAR.

Photo from Harper&#39;s BAZAAR.

Photo from Harper&#39;s BAZAAR.

Asked about her daily makeup, Jennie commented "My makeup changes according to my feelings. Normally, I like to do a cat eye, like how I'm wearing my eye today, by drawing my eyeliner upwards like a cat."

Photo from Harper&#39;s BAZAAR.

Photo from Harper&#39;s BAZAAR.

Photo from Harper&#39;s BAZAAR.

Photo from Harper&#39;s BAZAAR.

Photo from Harper&#39;s BAZAAR.

Photo from Harper&#39;s BAZAAR.

Jennie's colorful shots will appear in the January edition of BAZAAR.

Photo from Harper&#39;s BAZAAR.

Photo from Harper&#39;s BAZAAR.

Photo from Harper&#39;s BAZAAR.

Photo from Harper&#39;s BAZAAR.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT