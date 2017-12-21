8 Photos Of BLACKPINK JENNIE Featured On Harper's BAZAAR

BLACKPINK member Jennie is on the face of Harper's BAZAAR, January edition. Selected as the newest muse for CHANEL, Jennie really pulled off Chanel's 2018 S/S makeup collection.

Referring to how it feels to be the model of Makeup CHANEL, Jennie replied "In just a year since my debut, I've become someone that I've only dared to dream about. It feels nice, but I'm also still in awe. I came to reflect back on myself, it's something hard to describe in words."

Asked about her daily makeup, Jennie commented "My makeup changes according to my feelings. Normally, I like to do a cat eye, like how I'm wearing my eye today, by drawing my eyeliner upwards like a cat."

Jennie's colorful shots will appear in the January edition of BAZAAR.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

