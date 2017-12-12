1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Beats Coldplay and Ariana Grande on Billboard's Top Artists of 2017

중앙일보

입력

Twitter @billboard

Twitter @billboard

BTS earned the No. 10 spot on Billboard's year-end Top Artists chart.

2017 has been the Year of BTS.

ⓒ Yonhap News

ⓒ Yonhap News

The list is dominated by some of the biggest artists in the world: Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, The Chainsmokers, and Justin Bieber were among Billboard's top 10 artists of 2017.

ⓒ Billboard

ⓒ Billboard

ⓒ Billboard

ⓒ Billboard

2017 has been the year of BTS.

The boy band won the Top Social Artist award at the Billboard Music Awards and their phenomenal performance at the American Music Awards charmed the American audience, leading to invitations from top talk shows in the U.S.

Twitter @billboard

Twitter @billboard

Billboard announced this year's tallies on their Twitter account.

Twitter @USEmbassySeoul

Twitter @USEmbassySeoul

The office of the U.S. Embassy in South Korea tweeted out the news as well, congratulating the band's success in the U.S.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT