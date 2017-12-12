BTS Beats Coldplay and Ariana Grande on Billboard's Top Artists of 2017

BTS earned the No. 10 spot on Billboard's year-end Top Artists chart.

2017 has been the Year of BTS.

The list is dominated by some of the biggest artists in the world: Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, The Chainsmokers, and Justin Bieber were among Billboard's top 10 artists of 2017.

The boy band won the Top Social Artist award at the Billboard Music Awards and their phenomenal performance at the American Music Awards charmed the American audience, leading to invitations from top talk shows in the U.S.

Billboard announced this year's tallies on their Twitter account.

The office of the U.S. Embassy in South Korea tweeted out the news as well, congratulating the band's success in the U.S.

