See How PARK BO GUM Cheers On At BTS Concert

Actors Park Bo-gum and Ha Ji-won were spotted at the latest BTS concert, wildly cheering on the members.

Even the hottest celebs are BTS fans

Online communities flooded with posts by fans claiming to have caught sights of Park Bo-gum and Ha Ji-won at the BTS concert on Dec. 9, held at Gocheok SkyDome, Seoul.

The photos released on online communities show Park Bo-gum and Ha Ji-won, standing up, enjoying BTS' performance along with other fans.

Park Bo-gum is holding the BTS fan stick and the placard with the phrase 'For all eternity, I'll never change,' waving both his hands.

Park Bo-gum's celebrity friendship with BTS V is well-known. On April, Park Bo-gum posted photos and short clips of him and V on a trip together to Jeju Island.

Ha Ji-won is also a friend of V. On September, Ha Ji-won posted photos of her and V in the same frame, commenting "Time flies when you're having brunch over talks of photography and art" "BTS, hotter than ever, and its newest song 'DNA' is the best. Wishing BTS every luck."

Netizens, upon seeing them at the concert, stated "their friendship is the real thing" "V is really the it-boy" "Park Bo-gum looks like he's really enjoying himself."

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

