"EXO Who?" These Professors' Cover of EXO's 'Growl' Is the Best Cover Yet

EXO's mega-hit song 'Growl' refuses to die.

Who knew college professors had an appreciation for pretty boy bands?

Professors at Ewha University did a cover of EXO's 'Growl' at the university's matriculation ceremony back in 2014, and we all got to enjoy the rare spectacle of middle-aged professors in business suits singing along and dancing to a boy band song - thanks to YouTube.

Uploaded by the official YouTube channel of Ewha University, the clip dubbed "Male Professors' Ensemble at Ewha University - the EXO of Ewha" became an internet sensation.

Instead of the catchy electronic melody of the original song, the professors sang in harmony to piano accompaniment and even did the dance. The Ewha University students in the audience erupted into a cheer.

The professors dedicated the song to the most recent freshman class with the revised lyrics that went along the lines of: "Other wolves might see the freshmen/ because they are so perfect/ for the freshmen, I could do anything."

It seems like EXO's 2013 hit single's legacy is living on.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com