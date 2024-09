Did you know that Jimin of BTS has baby hands?

How well do you know Jimin?

The size of his hands is considerably smaller than that of others. Jimin's pinky is only half of the length of those of other BTS members.

Many fans are already familiar with Jimin's "tiny hands." At fan events, a lot of fans come up to him and ask him to compare hand size with them, palm-to-palm.

How small could his hands be? See for yourself in the photos below.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com