Irene Pulls Off the Off-the-Shoulder Top Look Like No Other

Off-the-shoulder tops are trending this year and Red Velvet's Irene just made them cooler.

Irene is the latest celebrity to hop on the "off-the-shoulder top" bandwagon.

Irene was spotted donning this black spaghetti-strapped off-the-shoulder top at the Incheon International Airport to fly to Bankok for an event. Her fair skin stood out in the black attire.

Fans, who were at the airport, posted photos of Irene on social media in the trendy outfit, which were then widely shared online.

Irene is often in the media spotlight for her fashion sense.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

