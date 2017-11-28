1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Irene Pulls Off the Off-the-Shoulder Top Look Like No Other

중앙일보

입력

Irene of Red Velvet. photo from Instagram

Irene of Red Velvet. photo from Instagram

Off-the-shoulder tops are trending this year and Red Velvet's Irene just made them cooler.

Irene is the latest celebrity to hop on the "off-the-shoulder top" bandwagon.

Irene was spotted donning this black spaghetti-strapped off-the-shoulder top at the Incheon International Airport to fly to Bankok for an event. Her fair skin stood out in the black attire.

Fans, who were at the airport, posted photos of Irene on social media in the trendy outfit, which were then widely shared online.

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Irene is often in the media spotlight for her fashion sense.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT