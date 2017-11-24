1 읽는 중

This BTS On-Stage Performance is Sheer Perfection

Every BTS on-stage performance seems perfect, but ARMY's favorite appears to be the 'Blood Sweat & Tears' performed on '2017 MBC War of Songs.'

Every inch of him is perfect.

[photo from Youtube channel VIA]

Among other members, V especially stands out. From his makeup to his clothes, everything's perfect. And his face? Beautiful as always.

There are several fan videos on Youtube featuring the performance. The ones focused on V is especially popular.

Meanwhile, BTS is said to have completed shooting ABC's 2018 New Year's Eve show 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.' The annual broadcast takes place in New York City's Times Square, from Dec. 31st to the dawn of January.

We root for BTS, who are trailblazing through the U.S.!

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

