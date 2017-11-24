1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Amazing Pictures of Black Pink's Jisoo Reveal Her Natural Beauty

중앙일보

입력

Fans are fawning over girl group Black Pink's Jisoo's pictures as a baby, which are absolutely gorgeous.

[photo from Instagram]

[photo from Instagram]

[photo from Instagram]

[photo from Instagram]

Jisoo, famous for her delicate face even before her debut, seems to be a natural born beauty.

[photo from Instagram]

[photo from Instagram]

[photo from online community]

[photo from online community]

Web users, upon seeing Jisoo as a baby, stated "she's so darn cute," "even as a kid her looks are amazing."

Jisoo(left) and Sandara [photo from KBS TV series &#39;The Producers&#39;]

Jisoo(left) and Sandara [photo from KBS TV series &#39;The Producers&#39;]

Jisoo also appeared on the KBS TV series 'The Producers' as a cameo, before making her debut as Black Pink. Viewers were dazzled by Jisoo and Sandara side-by-side.

You can't deny that she was born beautiful

Black Pink&#39;s Jisoo, on a shoot for Saint Scott [photo from Instagram]

Black Pink&#39;s Jisoo, on a shoot for Saint Scott [photo from Instagram]

Meanwhile, Jisoo is set to appear in a reality show 'Blackpink House' featuring Black Pink members, to be aired sometime in December.

[photo from Instagram]

[photo from Instagram]

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT