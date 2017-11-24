Amazing Pictures of Black Pink's Jisoo Reveal Her Natural Beauty

Fans are fawning over girl group Black Pink's Jisoo's pictures as a baby, which are absolutely gorgeous.

Jisoo, famous for her delicate face even before her debut, seems to be a natural born beauty.

Web users, upon seeing Jisoo as a baby, stated "she's so darn cute," "even as a kid her looks are amazing."

Jisoo also appeared on the KBS TV series 'The Producers' as a cameo, before making her debut as Black Pink. Viewers were dazzled by Jisoo and Sandara side-by-side.

You can't deny that she was born beautiful

Meanwhile, Jisoo is set to appear in a reality show 'Blackpink House' featuring Black Pink members, to be aired sometime in December.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com