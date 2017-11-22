1 읽는 중

"Where are your pants?"…Sulli's Short Shorts Are at the Center of Controversy

Sulli&#39;s Instagram (@jelly_jilli)

Sulli's short shorts are at the center of the latest fashion controversy.

"She's practically in her underwear," read one comment.

Her penchant for revealing clothes that show off her legs has unleashed a barrage of criticism.

The 23-year-old singer-turned-actress is known for her carefree fashion style. While the popular opinion is to respect her wardrobe choices, clothing items that expose too much skin are frowned upon by fans from more reserved culture.

"Sulli, where are your pants?" commented one fan, voicing concern. More disapproving opinions such as "she's practically in her underwear" flooded the comments. "Leave her alone. She can wear whatever she chooses," some fans came to her defense.

The former f(x) member who left the group in 2015 enjoys a strong social media presence, with 3.3M followers as of November 2017.

Her Instagram posts are frequently headlined due to their controversial nature. Sulli's nonchalant attitude towards public opinion and tendency to brush off criticism seem to invite even stronger reproach.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

