Which BTS Member Has a Habit of Picking Peach Fuzz Off His Face?

Bangtan Boys (BTS) member Jungkook has an extraordinary habit.

BTS members posted self-introductions on their facebook page on June 11th.

Jungkook's unusual habits caught fans' attention. Jungkook listed as his habit 'biting his nails and picking the peach fuzz off his face.'

While biting one's nails is a common habit, picking peach fuzz off one's face is not, making fans curious.

Fans have found several pictures of Jungkook picking peach fuzz off his face, which are going viral in online communities.

Here are photos of Jungkook picking peach fuzz off his face.

BTS, being invited to the 2017 American Music Awards (AMA), is currently in the U.S. The boy group is making appearances on big U.S. talk shows as well.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

