1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Which BTS Member Has a Habit of Picking Peach Fuzz Off His Face?

중앙일보

입력

Bangtan Boys (BTS) member Jungkook has an extraordinary habit.

This BTS member has an eccentric yet endearing habit

Jungkook[BTS facebook]

Jungkook[BTS facebook]

BTS members posted self-introductions on their facebook page on June 11th.

[Jungkook&#39;s self introduction on BTS facebook]

[Jungkook&#39;s self introduction on BTS facebook]

Jungkook's unusual habits caught fans' attention. Jungkook listed as his habit 'biting his nails and picking the peach fuzz off his face.'

While biting one's nails is a common habit, picking peach fuzz off one's face is not, making fans curious.

Fans have found several pictures of Jungkook picking peach fuzz off his face, which are going viral in online communities.

Here are photos of Jungkook picking peach fuzz off his face.

[online community]

[online community]

[online community]

[online community]

[online community]

[online community]

[online community]

[online community]

BTS, being invited to the 2017 American Music Awards (AMA), is currently in the U.S. The boy group is making appearances on big U.S. talk shows as well.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT