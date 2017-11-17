WannaOne's Yoon Ji-sung Criticized for His "Bad" Dance Moves

Yoon Ji-sung, a member of WannaOne from Mnet's 'Produce 101 Season 2,' was criticized for his lack of practice.

An online community post titled "Yoon Ji-sung, please practice your dance moves" compared Yoon to other WannaOne members.

Is WannaOne's Yoon Ji-sung Not Good Enough?

The post showed the choreography for 'It's Me (Pick Me),' aired on 'Produce 101 Season 2,' and the same choreography recently shot at a preview of KBS 2TV show 'Happy Together 3.'

The writer stated that "'It's me (Pick Me)' is the first song of 'Produce 101 Season 2,' yet Yoon Ji-sung is still off-beat and faulty." The writer asked Yoon to "please practice, as idols need to be in perfect sync with each other," noting that only Yoon was tilting his head in the wrong direction.

Some left comments saying "it doesn't make sense. After a half year of practice, his choreography should be flawless." On the other hand, some said to "stop making hasty assumptions," claiming that haters caused the controversy.

We took a look at the 'Happy Together 3' preview. The photo seems to suggest that Yoon Ji-sung is tilting his head in the wrong direction. However, taking a thorough look at the video shows that Yoon, rather than making the wrong move, seems to only have been a bit slower than the other members.

Yoon Ji-sung, finishing eighth with over 900,000 votes, was picked to be among the 11 members from 'Producer 101 Season 2,' forming the group WannaOne. A trainee for five and a half years, Yoon was loved for his passionate and witty appearance on the show.