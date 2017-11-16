1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

This Girl-group Member Was Rumored to be Anorexic

중앙일보

입력

Wendy in an outfit that bares her midriff.

Wendy in an outfit that bares her midriff.

Wendy of Red Velvet had her fans worried because of her skinny figure.

Her midriff seemed too bony.

When the youngest girl-group of SM Entertainment released Red Flavor this summer, Wendy was looking quite bony. Some even suggested suspicions of anorexia.

Wendy on V LIVE

Wendy on V LIVE

Wendy on V LIVE

Wendy on V LIVE

However, Wendy put the rumors of eating disorders to rest by displaying her voracious appetite on V LIVE.

Wendy had a glass full of coke and lots of desserts on camera and alleviated the worries of her fans.

"Maybe we were just being too nitpicky about her weight changes," commented one fan.

Wendy on Non-Summit, JTBC

Wendy on Non-Summit, JTBC

Wendy, along with another member Seulgi, discussed her honest thoughts about being on a diet on the talk show Non-Summit broadcast on JTBC.

"Am I weird for wanting to eat anything I want?" asked Wendy on the show.

She also shared her workout routine which consisted of pilates and skipping rope.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT