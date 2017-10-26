Can You Guess Which Songs These JYP Girl Group Members “Hate the Most”?

Oftentimes K-Pop idols don’t get to pick the songs they sing. Sunmi of Wonder Girls and Suzy of Miss A discussed their least favorite songs in a recent interview.

On October 15, Suzy confessed that she actually disliked the single I Don’t Need a Man (2013) on ‘JYP’s Party People’ broadcast on SBS. “I don’t have that many guy fans, and it’s like saying I don’t need them,” she explained.

The songs that the fans loved but the stars hated

The lyrics of the song reads, “I’m fine without a man/ So if you think you can’t handle me, don’t even bother.”

Goodbye Baby (2011), on the other hand, was picked as the Miss A member’s favorite – perhaps because there is a mention of her name in the lyrics?

Sunmi too had a song that she hated. Surprisingly, the song that she disclosed as her least favorite was Tell Me (2008), the group's debut title that became an instant hit.

Sunmi added that she was also shocked by the video clip of the choreography that was sent to her from Jin Young Park, the producer of the group. She also hated the afro-style hairdo.

Suzy and Sunmi may dislike some of their own songs, but I Don’t Need A Man and Tell Me are both songs that helped the two beloved idols rise to stardom.