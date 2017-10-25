1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS and Twice Could’ve Been in the Same Agency… Had It Not Been for a Pair of Socks?

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

채혜선 기자 
Twice and BTS

Twice and BTS

The mega-popular boy group BTS and girl group Twice could have worked at the same company.

Si-hyuk Bang appeared as judge on &#34;Star Audition: The Great Birth&#34; on MBC.

Si-hyuk Bang appeared as judge on &#34;Star Audition: The Great Birth&#34; on MBC.

Twice is a JYP Entertainment girl group. Bangtan Boys is a Big Hit Entertainment boy group. Si-hyuk Bang, a former composer and a music producer, is the CEO of the Big Hit Entertainment Company. While working as a producer at JYP, Bang produced a number of most popular hit songs in K-pop history.

Jin Young Park, the CEO of JYP Entertainment

Jin Young Park, the CEO of JYP Entertainment

What is the story behind Bang’s departure from JYP Entertainment? According to Jin Young Park, the CEO of JYP Entertainment, the two had a bit of a quarrel over laundry.

Jin Young Park, the CEO of JYP Entertainment

Jin Young Park, the CEO of JYP Entertainment

Back in 2011, Park told an anecdote about the time he was in the US with Bang. “When I first went to the States, I had a hard time adjusting,” he explained. “I went together with Si-hyuk but he ditched me and left three months later.”

A little quarrel over laundry changed their destinies.

“We had a fight over laundry before he left,” added the singer-producer. “He was the one in charge of doing the laundry, and I would write songs at night and during the day I would drive an hour and a half to Los Angeles to try to sell the songs I wrote. By the time I got home I was too exhausted and when I put my socks inside-out in the laundry basket, he got really mad at me. We quarreled for over an hour.”

Si-hyuk Bang, the CEO of Big Hit Entertainment

Si-hyuk Bang, the CEO of Big Hit Entertainment

According to Park, Bang apologized and left. Park regretted that “if I had put the socks right-side out, he wouldn’t have left me.”

Twice.

Twice.

Indeed, if Park hadn’t put his socks inside out in the laundry basket, perhaps BTS and Twice would be in the same company today. Perhaps there wouldn’t be BTS if it hadn’t been for a pair of socks turned inside-out. Upon hearing the story, some fans jokingly thanked Jin Young Park for “putting the socks inside out.”

By Gothesun and Arin Kimecho@joongang.co.kr

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT