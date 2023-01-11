[THINK ENGLISH] 눈에 갇힌 한국인 관광객 도운 미국인 부부, 1년 공짜 치킨 쿠폰 받아

미국 뉴욕주 윌리엄스빌의 알렉산더 캄파냐와 그의 아내 안드레아는 9명의 한국인을 포함해 10명의 관광객들을 심한 눈보라 기간 동안 그의 집에서 지내도록 했다. [알렉산더 캄파냐]

A family in Upstate New York has been rewarded with a year of free fried chicken after hosting a Korean group stuck during a blizzard. On Dec. 23, a group of Korean tourists traveling in a van and their driver got stuck in the middle of a...

9명의 한국인 관광객을 포함해 10명의 여행객을 태운 승합차가 뉴욕주 윌리엄스빌에서 심한 눈보라에 꼼짝 못한 채 갇혀있다. [알렉산더 캄파냐]

Couple gets year of fried chicken after hosting Koreans during blizzard

눈에 갇힌 한국인 관광객 도운 미국인 부부, 1년 공짜 치킨 쿠폰 받아







Korea JoongAng Daily 3면 기사

Friday, January 6, 2023

A family in Upstate New York has been rewarded with a year of free fried chicken after hosting a Korean group stuck during a blizzard.

reward: 보상, 보상하다, 답례하다

host: 주인, 주최하다, 진행하다

stuck: 갇힌, 움직일 수 없는

be stuck in: 꼼짝 못하다

blizzard: 눈보라, 많은 양

눈보라에 갇혀 꼼짝 못하고 있는 한국인들을 집으로 초대해 도와준 미국 업스테이트뉴욕(뉴욕주 북부)의 한 가족이 1년치 공짜 프라이드 치킨을 선물로 받게 됐다.

On Dec. 23, a group of Korean tourists traveling in a van and their driver got stuck in the middle of a snowstorm in Williamsville, New York, on their way from Washington to Niagara Falls.

van: 승합차

snowstorm: 눈보라

Niagara Falls: 나이아가라 폭포

지난 12월 23일 한 무리의 한국인 관광객들이 승합차를 타고 워싱턴에서 나이아가라 폭포로 가던 길에 뉴욕주 윌리엄스빌에서 만난 눈보라에 갇혀 꼼짝하지 못하고 있었다.

When the travelers trudged to a nearby house and asked a couple for a shovel to dig out the van, the couple let them into their place instead, and hosted them for three days until the snowstorm subsided.

trudge: (지쳐서) 터덜터덜 걷다, (무거운 것을 들고) 느릿 느릿 걷다

shovel: 삽, 삽질하다

dig out: 파내다

subside: 가라앉다, 빠지다

이 관광객들은 가까운 집으로 힘들게 걸어와서 이 부부에게 승합차를 꺼낼 수 있게 삽을 빌려달라고 부탁했다. 이때 이 부부는 대신 이들을 집으로 들어오게 해서 눈보라가 가라앉을 때까지 3일 동안 대접했다.

The area had been hit with the worst storm in four decades. It lasted four days and killed 39 people.

이 지역은 최근 40년 만에 최악의 눈보라를 맞이하고 있었다. 눈보라는 4일 동안 계속됐고 39명이 사망했다.

The sheltered travelers cooked Korean food — such as jaeyuk bokkeum, or stir-fried spicy pork — for the couple — Alex Campagna, a dentist, and his wife Andrea, a nurse — during their stay, with Korean ingredients the Campagnas stocked before the snowstorm hit the region.

sheltered: 도움을 받는, 비바람이 들이치지 않는

stir: 젓다, 약간 흔들리다, 흔들다

ingredient: 재료, 구성요소

부부의 집에 머무르게 된 한국인 관광객들은 그곳에 지내는 동안 치과의사인 알렉스 캄파냐와 간호사인 그의 아내 안드레아가 눈보라가 치기 전부터 미리 구비해뒀던 한국 요리 재료를 사용해 제육볶음 등 한국 음식을 요리했다.

The couple were familiar with Korean food and had their first date at a Korean restaurant.

이 부부는 한국 요리에 익숙했고, 한국 식당에서 첫 번째 데이트를 했었다.

Genesis BBQ, the Korean fried chicken franchise, will present them with a coupon for the fried chicken on Jan. 11. The company has 150 BBQ Chicken restaurants in the United States, one in Williamsville.

한국 치킨 프랜차이즈 BBQ는 오는 1월 11일 이들에게 프라이드 치킨을 먹을 수 있는 쿠폰을 선물할 예정이다. 이 회사는 미국에 150개의 치킨 레스토랑을 운영 중이며 윌리엄스빌에는 1개 매장이 있다.