[THINK ENGLISH] 2036년 한국은 석탄 아닌 원자력이 최대 에너지원

Nuclear energy will be Korea’s largest energy source by 2036 and renewables the second, the government announced Thursday.



Friday, January 13, 2023

Nuclear energy will be Korea’s largest energy source by 2036 and renewables the second, the government announced Thursday.

목요일(1월 12일) 정부가 발표한 내용에 따르면 원자력 에너지가 2036년까지 한국 에너지 원 가운데 가장 큰 비중을 차지하게 될 전망이다. 두 번째는 재생에너지다.

The contribution of fossil fuels — coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG) — to the energy mix will be reduced significantly, from the current 63.5 percent to a combined 23.7 percent.

에너지 믹스(에너지원 구성 조합)에 대한 석탄과 액화 천연가스 등 화석연료의 비중은 현재 63.5%에서 23.7%로 상당히 줄어들 것이다.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy finalized a long-term energy policy plan Thursday, outlining Korea’s 15-year plan to shake up its energy mix



산업통상자원부는 목요일 향후 15년간의 기존 에너지원별 발전 비중 조정 방안을 담은 장기 에너지 정책 계획 (전력수급기본계획) 최종안을 발표했다.

The first draft was released in August last year.

첫 번째 안(실무안)은 지난해 8월에 발표됐다

Korea rolls out a long-term energy plan every two years. The latest 10th Basic Plan for Long-Term Energy Supply and Demand covers 2022 to 2036.



한국은 2년마다 장기 에너지 계획을 발표했다. 가장 최근 나온 제10차 전력수급기본계획은 2022년부터 2036년까지에 대한 계획이었다.

By 2030, nuclear energy will take up 32.4 percent of Korea’s total energy mix, compared to 27.4 percent in 2021. The goal is to lift the figure to 34.6 percent by 2036.

2021년 27.4%였던 원자력 에너지 비중은 2030년까지 32.4%를 차지하게 될 것이다. 목표는 2036년까지 발전 비중을 34.6%로 늘리는 것이다.

The target share of renewable energy is 21.6 percent in 2030 and 30.6 percent in 2036. Renewable energy took up 7.5 percent of the energy mix in 2021.

재생에너지의 목표 비중은 2030년 21.6%이며 2036년에는 30.6%이다. 재생에너지는 2021년 에너지 믹스 구성의 7.5%를 차지했다.

Meanwhile, the government hopes to cut fossil fuel consumption significantly.

반면 정부는 화석연료의 소비를 크게 줄이기를 바라고 있다.

The share of coal, which was the largest energy source in 2021 with 34.3 percent, will shrink to 19.7 percent in 2030 and 14.4 percent in 2036. The government plans to shut down 28 of 58 coal plants in the country by 2036.



최대 에너지원인 석탄의 비중은 2021년 34.3%에서 2030년 19.7%에서 2036년 14.4%로 줄어들 예정이다. 정부는 2036년까지 58곳의 석탄발전소 가운데 28곳을 폐쇄한다는 계획이다.