[THINK ENGLISH] 두 개의 서울 전시에서 동시대미술이 한옥과 조화를 이루다

스위스 대사관의 새 건물인 스위스한옥에서 열리는 '스페이스리스' 전시회 [스위스 대사관]

Two new exhibitions in Seoul allow Korean and European contemporary art works to harmonize with hanok, or Korean traditional buildings, and with a hanok-inspired modern building. One of the characteristics of hanok is that their inside and outside...

Contemporary art harmonizes with hanok at two Seoul exhibitions

두 개의 서울 전시에서 동시대미술이 한옥과 조화를 이루다







Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Two new exhibitions in Seoul allow Korean and European contemporary art works to harmonize with hanok, or Korean traditional buildings, and with a hanok-inspired modern building. One of the characteristics of hanok is that their inside and outside are not severed but are organically connected. The exhibitions make good use of this quality.

harmonize with: 조화를 이루다

~inspired: ~로부터 영감을 받은

severe: 단절하다, 분리하다

organically: 유기적으로

quality: 질, 자질, 특성

서울에서 열리는 두 개의 새로운 전시는 한국과 유럽의 동시대미술 작품이 한옥(한국 전통 건물)과 한옥에서 영감을 얻은 현대 건물과 조화를 이루도록 한다. 한옥의 특징 중 하나는 내부와 외부가 단절되지 않고 유기적으로 이러한 특성을 잘 활용한다. 두 전시회는 한옥의 이러한 특성을 잘 활용한다.

One of the exhibitions, “Vision and the Visionary,” presents works by four artists including the renowned English painter Bridget Riley across old and new hanok buildings that are part of Kookmin University’s Myung Won Museum in northern Seoul.

visionary: 선지자

renowned: 저명한, 명성 있는

전시 중 하나인 “비전과 선지자”는 서울 북부에 위치한 국민대학교 명원박물관의 옛 한옥과 새 한옥에 걸쳐 유명한 영국 화가 브리짓 라일리를 비롯한 네 명의 작가들의 작품을 선보인다.

The other exhibition, “Spaceless” shows photo works by eight young artists from Korea and Switzerland in rooms and courtyards of Swiss Hanok, the new building of the Embassy of Switzerland in central Seoul inspired by hanok.

spaceless: (공간적인) 한계가 없는, 공간을 차지하지 않는

courtyard: 안뜰, 중정

또 다른 전시인 “스페이스리스”는 서울 중심에 위치한 주한 스위스 대사관이 한옥에서 영감을 받은 신축 건물 ‘스위스 한옥’의 방과 안뜰에서 한국과 스위스의 젊은 작가 8명의 사진 작품을 선보이는 것이다.

On its campus in northern Seoul, Kookmin University has a 130-year-old hanok, which once was the house of Han Gyu-seol (1856-1930), a high-ranking official in the last years of the Joseon Kingdom (1392-1910). The mansion was originally in Janggyo-dong, central Seoul, but because it faced the danger of demolition amid urban development projects in 1980, it was moved to the campus. The university recently built a new hanok beside Han’s house and plans to use both hanok as art spaces along with a new modern building that will soon open under the name Myung Won Museum.

high-ranking official: 고위관리

demolition: 파괴, 철거

urban development: 도시개발

서울 북부에 있는 국민대학교 캠퍼스에는 130년 된 한옥이 있는데, 이곳은 한때 조선 말기 고위 관리인 한규설(1856-1930)의 집이었다. 그 저택은 원래 서울 중구 장교동에 있었으나 1980년 도시개발 사업으로 철거 위기에 처해 (국민대학교) 캠퍼스로 옮겨졌다. 대학은 최근 이 한옥 옆에 새 한옥을 지었고 명원박물관이라는 이름으로 두 한옥과 곧 개관할 신축 현대건물을 예술 공간으로 활용할 계획이다.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Switzerland, on Saturday, started its second art exhibition since its new building called Swiss Hanok was built in 2019.

art exhibition: 미술전시회

한편 주한스위스대사관은 지난 2019년 스위스 한옥이라는 신축 건물을 지은 이후 두 번째 미술전시회를 지난 토요일에 시작했다.

The new exhibition “Spaceless” features 60 photography and video works that explore spaces — not only physical and architectural spaces but also spaces in photographic images and virtual spaces on the Internet and social media. The works are installed not only in a room of the embassy building but also on the building’s outer walls and in the courtyards.

feature: ~을 특징으로 삼다, 중점적으로 다루다

architectural: 건축적

virtual space: 가상공간

install: 설치하다



새로운 전시 “스페이스리스”는 공간 - 물리적, 건축적 공간뿐만 아니라 사진 이미지 속의 공간, 인터넷과 소셜 미디어의 가상공간 - 을 탐구하는 60여점의 사진과 영상 작품을 특징적으로 다룬다. 작품들은 대사관 건물의 전시실뿐만 아니라 건물의 외벽과 안뜰에도 설치된다.