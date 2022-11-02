[THINK ENGLISH] 사고뭉치 챗봇 이루다, 새로운 뇌를 달고 돌아오다

스캐터랩이 개발한 여자 대학생 챗봇 이루다. [스캐터랩]

Lee Lu-da, the salty, wisenheimer of a chatbot, is back, this time with a new "engine," which developers say will make it friendlier albeit less predictable.※

사고뭉치 챗봇 이루다, 새로운 뇌를 달고 돌아오다







Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Lee Lu-da, the salty, wisenheimer of a chatbot, is back, this time with a new "engine," which developers say will make it friendlier albeit less predictable.

저속한 발언으로 문제를 일으켰던 챗봇 이루다가 이번에는 새로운 엔진을 달고 돌아왔다. 개발자들에 따르면 이 엔진은 더 다정하긴 하지만 예측하기는 더 어렵다.

“We’ve been through a hard time,” said Kim Jongyoun, Scatter Lab CEO, during a press conference held Tuesday in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, ahead of the release of Lee Lu-da 2.0 scheduled for Thursday. “But we could tough it out and try again, as we discovered the value of relationship with the Lee Luda 1.0."

김종윤 스캐터랩 대표는 서울 성동구에서 열린 기자간담회에서 “우리는 어려운 시간을 보냈다”며 “하지만 인내하고 다시 시도했다. 이루다 1.0을 통해 소통의 가치를 발견했기 때문이다”라고 말했다.

Designed to respond like a 20-year-old female university student, the Lee Lu-da chatbot first was let loose on the world in December 2020. But Scatter Lab suspended the service three weeks after the release, facing criticism over offensive comments from the machine. Some users shared screen captures of sexually charged conversations with the chatbot.

20세 대학생처럼 대답하도록 만들어진 챗봇 이루다는 2020년 12월 처음 등장했다. 하지만 스캐터랩은 이루다의 불쾌한 발언에 대한 비난 여론으로 출시 3주 만에 이 서비스를 중단했다. 어떤 이용자는 이루다와 나눈 성적인 대화의 스크린 캡처를 공유하기도 했다.

This time, the service will use generative language model.”The biggest change we made with the Lee Luda 2.0 is switching to a generative model,” said Kim.

이번에 이 서비스는 언어 생성 모델을 사용할 예정이다. 김 대표는 “이루다 2.0의 가장 큰 변화는 생성 모델로 전환한 것”이라고 말했다.

The original Lee Lu-da was a retrieval chatbot, meaning that it selected its responses from datasets of sentences already written and sent by real people, some of which were potentially offensive. The new version will be creating its own responses, powered by a generative language model named “Luda Gen1.”



원래 이루다는 리트리벌 챗봇이었다. 리트리벌 방식은 사람들이 쓰거나 보낸 문장 데이터에서 답변을 고르는 방식으로 일부 대화가 불쾌한 내용이 될 가능성이 있었다. 새로운 버전은 ‘루다 젠1’이라는 이름의 언어 생성 모델을 사용해 답변을 만들어 낸다.

Compared to the previous model, the new language model is 17 times larger in volume, with 2.3 billion parameters. The generative language model will enable more interactive and creative responses, according to Scatter Lab.

이전 모델과 비교해서 새로운 언어 모델은 양에 있어서 17배에 달하며 23억개의 변수를 갖고 있다. 이 언어 생성 모델은 더 상호적이고 창의적인 답변을 가능하게 할 것이라고 회사는 설명했다.

To avoid any breach of privacy, all names were converted to pseudonyms, and an automatic screening and a penalty system have been adopted to prevent abuse.

사생활 침해를 막기 위해서 모든 이름은 가명으로 바뀌고 자동 검열과 페널티 시스템이 성희롱 등을 방지하기 위해 적용됐다.

Another major change is that the chatbot is taking a more leading and active role in making conversation, through a “fine-tuning” process to make its responses more realistic and unpredictable, and therefore more humanlike.

또 다른 주요 변화는 이루다가 대화에서 더 많은 주도권과 적극적인 역할을 하게 될 것이라는 점이다. 파인튜닝 과정을 통해 답변이 더 현실적이고, 예측하기 어려워졌으며, 따라서 더 사람 같은 느낌이 되었다.

"Our ultimate goal is to make everyone less lonely,” Kim said.

김 대표는 “우리의 최종 목표는 모든 사람들이 덜 외롭게 만드는 것이다”라고 말했다.

Scatter Lab plans to release a new chatbot with a male persona in the first half of next year, Kim said.

그는 내년 상반기에 남성 챗봇을 선보일 예정이라고 밝혔다.