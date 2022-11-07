[THINK ENGLISH] 나폴리 김민재 바이아웃, 눈 깜짝할 사이 닫혀버릴 것

나폴리의 김민재가 29일 나폴리의 홈구장 스타디오 디에고 아르만도 마라도나에서 사수올로 칼초의 안드레아 피나몬티와 볼경합을 벌이고 있다. [로이터/연합]

Any elite European clubs interested in acquiring Napoli center-back Kim Min-jae will have to be ready to act quickly next summer, with the club’s lawyer confirming over the weekend that the window will only be open for 15 days.

나폴리 김민재 바이아웃, 눈 깜짝할 사이 닫혀버릴 것







Korea JoongAng Daily 7면 기사

Tuesday, November 1, 2022

나폴리 센터백 김민재에 관심이 있는 유럽 구단들은 내년 여름 빠르게 움직여야 할 것으로 보인다. 나폴리 구단의 자문 변호사가 김민재의 바이아웃 기간이 단 15일간 열릴 것이라고 언급했기 때문이다.

Kim, who signed with Serie A club Napoli last summer, is off to an explosive start to his debut European series, appearing in all-but-one of the club’s games this season.

김민재는 지난 여름 나폴리와 계약을 한 이후 유럽 시리즈에서 성공적인 세리에 A 데뷔를 했고 이번 시즌 한 경기를 제외한 모든 경기에 출전했다.

Kim has been racking up the personal accolades, appearing on FourFourTwo’s list of the top 10 defenders in the world last week and winning Player of the Month honors in September. For obvious reasons, there is already significant interest across Europe in signing the 25-year-old.

rack up: 획득하다, 쌓아올리다

accolade: 포상, 칭찬

김민재를 향한 찬사는 계속해서 쏟아지고 있다. 9월에는 이달의 선수상을 수상했으며 축구 전문지 포포투에서 10대 수비수로 선정되기도 했다. 여러 유럽 구단들이 김민재에게 관심이 많은 이유다.

But Napoli’s lawyer Mattia Grassani said in an interview with Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli over the weekend that any team looking at activating that clause will have to be ready to act quickly.

나폴리 구단의 자문 변호사인 마티아 그라사니가 라디오에서 짧은 기간이지만 김민재에게 바이아웃 조항이 있다고 언급하면서, 관심이 있는 유럽 구단들은 빠르게 움직여야 할 것으로 보인다.

Kim’s release clause will not activate over the January transfer window, meaning that any team interested in acquiring him would have to come up with an offer so lucrative that both Kim and Napoli could be persuaded.

release clause: 바이아웃 조항

lucrative: 유리한, 이익이 있는

김민재의 바이아웃 조항은 1월 이적 시장이 열리기 전에는 적용이 되지 않는다. 그러나 김민재와 나폴리 모두를 설득할 만큼 높은 이적료를 제시해야만 가능성이 있다.

Assuming that doesn’t happen, the release clause will eventually open in the summer, but only for 15 days.

그런 구단이 1월에 나타나지 않는다는 가정 하에, 바이아웃은 여름에 보름간 유효해진다.

With Kim currently playing for arguably the best team in Europe, it’s unlikely that any offer in January is going to be successful.

현재 김민재와 나폴리의 폼을 보았을 때 1월에 이적이 성사되기는 어려워보인다.

When the season ends, Napoli, and manager Luciano Spalletti, will likely do anything they can to keep Kim, so any offer will have to be especially good to be in with a chance of luring him away.

lure away: 유인하다

동시에 나폴리와 루치아노 스팔레티 감독은 어떻게 해서든 김민재를 붙잡으려고 할 것이기에 웬만한 이적료로는 김민재를 이적시키기 어려울 것으로 보인다.