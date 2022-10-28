[THINK ENGLISH] 배우 정우성이 난민에 대한 지속적인 지원을 촉구하다

유엔난민기구 친선대사인 배우 정우성이 지난 수요일 서울 중구 유엔난민기구 한국대표부에서 열린 기자간담회에서 발언하고 있다. [연합뉴스]

Actor Jung Woo-sung, a goodwill ambassador of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (Unhcr), urged the public to “continue to show support for refugees” at a local press event held at the organization’s building in Jung District...

Actor Jung Woo-sung urges for continued support for refugees

배우 정우성이 난민에 대한 지속적인 지원을 촉구하다







Korea JoongAng Daily 14면 기사

Friday, October 21, 2022

Actor Jung Woo-sung, a goodwill ambassador of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (Unhcr), urged the public to “continue to show support for refugees” at a local press event held at the organization’s building in Jung District, central Seoul, on Wednesday.

goodwill ambassador: 친선대사

refugee: 난민

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees: 유엔난민기구

유엔난민기구 친선대사인 배우 정우성이 지난 수요일 서울 중구 유엔난민기구 한국대표부에서 열린 기자간담회에서 “난민에 대한 지지를 계속 보여달라”고 국민들에게 촉구했다.

The event was held after Jung visited Poland on Oct. 3 to meet the Ukrainian refugees and volunteered at Lublin train station where refugees continue to arrive on train.

volunteer: 자원하다

이번 행사는 정 배우가 지난 10월 3일 폴란드를 방문하여 우크라이나 난민들을 만나고, 난민들이 계속해서 기차를 타고 유입되는 폴란드 루블린 기차역을 자원하여 방문한 뒤 진행됐다.

According to Unhcr, there are an estimated 6 million Ukrainian refugees since the war between Ukraine and Russia erupted on Feb. 24. Poland, which borders Ukraine, has the largest amount of refugees, with more than 1.4 million people.

estimated: 추정치의

erupt: (화산 등이) 폭발하다, 분출하다, 터지다

border: (명사) 경계, 국경, (타동사) …와 경계, 국경을 접하다

유엔난민기구에 따르면 2월 24일 우크라이나와 러시아 간의 전쟁이 터진 이후 약 600만 명이 우크라이나를 떠나 난민이 된 것으로 추정된다. 우크라이나와 국경을 접하고 있는 폴란드에는 그중 가장 많은 수인 140만 명이 넘는 난민이 거주하고 있다.

“Recently, I heard that the total number of refugees worldwide has surpassed 100 million,” Jung said. “I could not help but to worry over our bleak future. [The visit to Poland] was the time for me to contemplate over how we can resolve this state [of war] and how we should support and band together.”

surpass: 넘어서다, 능가하다

cannot help but: …하지 않을 수 없다

bleak: 암울한, 절망적인

contemplate over: …에 대해 심사숙고하다

resolve: 해결하다

“최근 전 세계 난민이 1억 명을 넘어섰다고 들었습니다.” 정 배우는 말했다. “우리의 암울한 미래가 걱정되지 않을 수 없었습니다. [이번 폴란드 방문은] 이 [전쟁] 국면을 어떻게 해결할 수 있는지, 어떻게 서로 돕고 단결해야 하는지 숙고해 보도록 한 시간이었습니다.”

On his future plans as an ambassador, Jung said he hopes to visit Myanmar. “I do not want to superficially approach this matter of people struggling amid the war,” he said. “I believe people should strongly voice and act out in solidarity to discuss and deliberate over the difficulties that refugees face.”

superficially: 피상적으로

voice: (동사) 목소리를 내다, (의견 등을) 표현하다

act out: 실행하다, 거행하다

solidarity: 연대

deliberate over: …에 대해 숙고하다

정 배우는 앞으로의 친선대사로서의 계획에 대해 미얀마를 방문하고 싶다고 말했다. “전쟁 와중에 고군분투하는 사람들의 문제를 피상적으로 접근하고 싶지 않습니다.” 그는 말했다. “난민들이 직면한 어려움에 대해 논의하고 숙고하기 위해 사람들이 연대하여 강하게 의견을 피력하고 실행해야 한다고 생각합니다.”

Since his appointment as a Unhcr goodwill ambassador in May 2014, Jung has visited refugees in Nepal, South Sudan, Iraq, Bangladesh, Djibouti and Malaysia. The actor has continuously voiced his support for human rights for refugees and displaced people.

appointment: 지명, 임명

displaced: 추방된, 실향의, 유랑의

정 배우는 2014년 5월 유엔난민기구 친선대사로 임명된 이후, 네팔, 남수단, 이라크, 방글라데시, 지부티, 말레이시아의 난민들을 찾아가 만나왔다. 그는 난민과 실향민의 인권을 지지하는 목소리를 지속적으로 내왔다.