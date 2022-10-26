[THINK ENGLISH] 카카오 남궁훈 대표 사임, "카카오 전체 시스템 쇄신하겠다"

수요일 오전 경기도 판교 카카오 본사에서 열린 기자회견에서 카카오 남궁훈(왼쪽)·홍은택 공동대표가 주말에 발생한 먹통 사태에 대해 사과하고 있다. [우상조 기자]

One Kakao CEO resigned Wednesday and another CEO, who will remain on the job, promised to get the company to focus on basics again after a dramatic "wake-up call" over the weekend, in which almost all the company's offerings failed due to the lack...

Kakao needs to get back to basics after 'wake-up call': CEO

카카오 남궁훈 대표 사임, "카카오 전체 시스템 쇄신하겠다"

Korea JoongAng Daily 1면 기사

Thursday, October 20, 2022

One Kakao CEO resigned Wednesday and another CEO, who will remain on the job, promised to get the company to focus on basics again after a dramatic "wake-up call" over the weekend, in which almost all the company's offerings failed due to the lack of effective and robust backup.

resign: 사임하다

wake-up call: (주의를 환기하는) 경종, 모닝콜

robust: 튼튼한, 강력한

지난 수요일 카카오의 공동대표 두 명 가운데 한 명이 사임했다. 남은 한 명의 CEO는 기본에 충실하는 데 중점을 두겠다고 약속했다. 지난 주말 카카오 서비스 대부분이 중단되는 초유의 사태가 일어났다. 효과적이고 강력한 백업시스템의 부재로 인해 벌어진 이번 사건은 카카오에 심각한 경종을 울린 셈이 됐다.

The resignation of co-CEO Namkoong Whon is effective Oct. 19, according to a Kakao disclosure. CoCEO Hong Eun-taek will remain at the top post as the sole CEO.

co-CEO: 공동대표

disclosure: 드러난 사실, 공시

카카오는 남궁훈 공동대표가 10월 19일 사임했다고 공시를 통해 밝혔다. 홍은택 공동대표는 단독 대표로 남을 예정이다.

The resigning co-CEO made the announcement at a press conference Wednesday at the company’s office in Pangyo – about 1.8 kilometers (1.1 miles) away from the server farm that crashed and took the company's services offline for many hours and in some cases days.

make announcement: 발표하다, 고지하다

server farm: 서버 팜, 모든 소프트웨어와 데이터를 보유한 대형 컴퓨터 회사

crash: 사고, 추락

사임하는 남궁 공동대표는 수요일 카카오의 판교 사옥에서 열린 기자회견에서 이같이 밝혔다. 이 사옥은 여러 시간 동안, 혹은 수일에 걸쳐 카카오 서비스를 중단하게 만든 서버 센터에서 1.8킬로미터 정도 떨어진 곳에 위치해 있다.

"I am aware that it will take a painstaking effort to restore the trust lost," Namkoong said. "Following the event, we will overhaul and revamp the entire Kakao system."

painstaking: 공들인

overhaul: 점검하다

revamp: 개조하다

남궁 대표는 “잃어버린 신뢰를 회복하는데 그 어느 때보다 크고 오랜 노력이 필요하다는 것을 알고 있다”며 “이번 일을 계기로 카카오 전체의 시스템을 점검하고 쇄신하겠다”고 말했다.

Namkoong, who was named co-CEO in January, added that he will continue in an advisory capacity at Kakao and lead an emergency committee formed in the wake of the outage.

advisory capacity: 자문역

emergency committee: 비상대책위원회

outage: 정전, 단수

지난 1월 공동대표로 취임한 남궁 대표는 앞으로는 카카오 자문역할로 일하면서 이번 사태 해결을 위해 구성된 비상대책위원위를 이끌 예정이다.

Kakao servers were knocked out as a result of a Saturday fire at an SK C&C data center. Messenger, banking, transportation, payment and e-commerce services were unavailable, degraded or intermittent for more than 10 hours as backup systems failed to kick in fast enough.

knock out: 나가떨어지게 만들다

intermittent: 간헐적인

kick in: 효과가 나타나기 시작하다, (자기 몫을) 내다

카카오 서버는 지난 토요일 SK C&C 데이터센터에서 발생한 화재로 인해 가동 중단됐다. 백업 시스템이 빠르게 작동하지 않아 10시간 이상 메신저, 은행, 택시, 페이, 쇼핑 서비스가 중단되거나, 느려지거나, 간헐적으로 중단됐다.

At around 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, a fire broke out in a basement room of batteries that supplied power to the data center. The room is managed by SK C&C, although the company could not confirm whether the batteries were configured as an energy storage system. It was not able to immediately identify the manufacturer of the batteries.

configure: 환경을 설정하다

manufacturer: 제조자

지난 토요일 오후 3시 20분경 데이터센터에 전기를 공급하는 배터리가 있는 지하실에서 화재가 발생했다. 이곳은 SK C&C가 관리하는데 이 회사는 배터리가 에너지 저장 시스템용으로 설정돼 있는지에 대해 확실하게 밝히지 않았다. 이 배터리의 제조사는 공개되지 않았다.

Firemen requested electricity be cut for the entire building at 4:52 p.m. so water could be used to fight the fire. The outage extended to servers used by other companies, such as Naver and IBM, Hong explained.

소방관은 오후 4시 52분 빌딩 전체의 전원을 차단하라고 요구했다. 그래야 화재 진압에 물을 사용할 수 있기 때문이다. 네이버와 IBM 등 다른 회사가 사용하는 서버들로도 단전은 확대됐다고 홍 대표는 설명했다.

Kakao executives said the company was not properly prepared for a disruption on such a large scale — where all 32,000 servers housed in a data center were cut off from power. Kakao runs a total of 90,000 servers in four different data centers including the Pangyo center, which acts as a main server center for Kakao’s family of apps, according to Hong.

house: 보관하다, 소장하다



홍 대표는 이처럼 대규모 재난에 대한 준비가 잘 돼 있지 않았다고 말했다. 3만 2000개의 서버 전체가 모여 있는 데이터센터에 전원 공급이 차단되는 사태에 대한 대응책은 없었던 것이다. 카카오는 판교 센터를 포함해 4개의 다른 데이터센터에 총 9만 개의 서버를 운영한다. 판교센터는 카카오 계열 앱들의 메인 서버 센터 역할을 한다.

At the Pangyo site, SK C&C runs the building and Kakao owns and operates the servers themselves.

SK C&C가 이 판교 빌딩을 관리하고, 카카오는 서버를 소유하고 운영한다.