[THINK ENGLISH] 울버햄튼, 크리스털 팰리스에 패하면서 길어지는 황희찬의 골 침묵

19일 런던 셀허스트 파크에서 열린 크리스털 팰리스와의 경기 종료 후 팬들에게 인사하는 황희찬. [AP/연합뉴스]

Hwang Hee-chan made an unremarkable 15-minute appearance as Wolverhampton Wanderers lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace on Tuesday, adding yet another disappointing result to a terrible season for both player and team.

Hwang Hee-chan's struggle continues as Wolves lose to Crystal Palace

울버햄튼, 크리스털 팰리스에 패하면서 길어지는 황희찬의 골 침묵

Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사

Thursday, October 20, 2022

Hwang Hee-chan made an unremarkable 15-minute appearance as Wolverhampton Wanderers lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace on Tuesday, adding yet another disappointing result to a terrible season for both player and team.

unremarkable: 특별할 것 없는, 평범한

울버햄튼 황희찬은 크리스털 팰리스를 상대로 2-1로 패한 18일 경기에서 15분 교체 출전되었지만 골 침묵을 이어가면서 선수 본인과 울버햄튼 모두에게 아쉬운 경기로 남았다.

Wolves took an early lead in the 31st minute on the road at Selhurst Park Stadium in London with a goal from Adama Traore. Eberechi Eze equalized for Palace after the break, with Wilfried Zaha adding number two in the 70th minute.

on the road: 원정 경기에서

equalize: 동점골을 넣다

울버햄튼은 런던 셀허스트 파크 스타디움에서 31분 아다마 트라오레가 선제골을 터뜨렸다. 하지만 후반전에서 크리스털 팰리스 에베레치 에제가 동점골을 넣었고, 후반 25분에 윌프리드 자하가 팰리스의 두 번째 골을 득점했다.

Hwang’s 15 minutes came at the end of the game, five minutes after Zaha’s goal when the score was all but decided. During that time he barely saw any of the ball and had few opportunities to connect with his teammates.

barely: 간신히

황희찬은 경기가 끝나갈 때쯤 15분간 교체 출전했는데, 자하가 득점하고 2-1로 팰리스가 앞선 지 5분 뒤였다. 그 시점에는 황희찬이 골을 잡을 기회를 거의 잡지 못했고 다른 선수들과도 플레이를 연결해나갈 기회를 만들지 못했다.

The short and ineffectual outing on Tuesday is increasingly familiar territory for Hwang, who has only played more than 30 minutes in three Premier League games so far this season. The relegation to the bench comes in the midst of a 22-game scoreless streak in league appearances with little sign of anything changing anytime soon.

outing: 출전, 출장

relegation: 강등

황희찬은 이번 시즌 30분 이상 출전한 경기가 세 경기 밖에 되지 않는데, 18일 크리스털 팰리스전으로 아쉬운 무득점 행보를 이어나갔다. 22경기째 무득점을 기록하면서 황희찬은 벤치로 강등되었고, 조만간 나아질 기미가 보이지 않는다.

For now, though, Hwang says his focus is on getting back on the pitch.

현재로서 황희찬은 선발 라인업으로 돌아가는데 집중하고 있는 것으로 보인다.

“I’m focusing on things that I can do,” Hwang had said on Oct. 11. “Even in a situation like this, I have belief in myself. I’m trying my best to improve things that I may be lacking. I believe that I can be better.

“제가 할 수 있는 것에 집중하려고 합니다. 이런 상황에서도 제게는 확신이 있습니다. 부족한 점을 보완하려고 최대의 노력을 하고 있고 제가 나아질 수 있다고 믿습니다.”

“I know that I have more to show. My strongest desire now is to be grateful to have come back from the injury, to work hard in training and show what I’m capable of when I’m on the pitch.”

“제가 더 많은 것을 보여줄 수 있다고 확신합니다. 지금은 부상을 극복하고 다시 축구장에 돌아온 것에 감사하고 있고 훈련을 열심히 해서 축구장 안에서 제가 할 수 있는 것을 보여드리는 것이 가장 중요하다고 생각합니다.”