[THINK ENGLISH] 힙합가수 크러쉬, 페스티벌에서 인종차별적으로 팬을 대했다는 주장 부인

크러쉬 [P Nation]

Hip-hop singer and producer Crush denied claims that he was racist toward fans at a festival over the weekend.

힙합가수 크러쉬, 페스티벌에서 인종차별적으로 팬을 대했다는 주장 부인

Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

claim: 주장

racist: (형용사일 경우) 인종차별적인

힙합 가수이자 프로듀서인 크러쉬는 주말에 열린 페스티벌에서 일부 팬들에게 인종차별적인 행동을 했다는 일각의 주장을 부인했다.

Fans on Twitter and other social media platforms called out Crush for allegedly refusing to high five two fans at the 2022 Someday Pleroma Festival, held at the Nanji Hangang Park in Mapo District, western Seoul on Sunday. A short video of the singer performing on stage went viral on Twitter, in which Crush appears to pass by two fans in the audience with darker skin, according to the Twitter user who uploaded the video.

call out: 호출하다, 불러내다

allegedly: (증거 없이) 주장된 대로, 추정된 대로

high five: (명사) 하이파이브, (타동사일 경우) -와 하이파이브를 하다

go viral: 화제가 되다

appear to: ~같이 보이다

pass by: 지나치다, 건너뛰다

일부 팬들은 트위터와 기타 소셜미디어에서 크러쉬가 지난 일요일 서울 마포구 난지한강공원에서 열린 2022 썸데이 플레로마 페스티벌에서 두 명의 팬에게 하이파이브를 거부했다고 주장하며 비난했다. 어느 트위터 사용자는 크러쉬의 무대 공연 장면을 찍은 짧은 영상을 올리며 그 영상 속에서 크러쉬가 청중 중에서 거무스름한 피부를 가진 두 팬에게 하이파이브를 건너뛰는 것처럼 보인다고 했다. 이 영상은 트위터에서 화제가 되었다.

“I don’t think Crush should get away with this,” read the tweet.

get away with: ~를 잘 해내다, ~를 교묘히 모면하다

"크러쉬는 이것을 (이 혐의를) 모면하지 못할 것 같다."고 그 트윗은 말했다.

Crush uploaded a post both in Korean and English to his Instagram account hours later, explaining the situation.

upload: 업로드하다, (인터넷, 소셜미디어 계정 등에 글이나 이미지를) 올리다

크러쉬는 몇 시간 후 자신의 인스타그램 계정에 국문과 영문으로 된 포스트를 올려서 상황을 설명했다.

“I just wanted to address the issue revolving around the audience interaction from my performance last night,” read the statement. “To avoid further misunderstanding, I would like to explain that I had to refrain from giving out high fives with the fans in particular sections as a safety precaution – fans were getting too close to the fence holding up the audience section.”

address: (진지하게) 다루다, 논하다

misunderstanding: 오해

refrain from: 삼가다, 자제하다

precaution: 예방조치

hold up: 떠받치다, 지탱하다

(크러쉬 국문 원본이 아닌 영문 번역본에 따르면) "어젯밤 내 공연에서 관객과의 상호작용에 관련된 이슈를 이야기하고 싶었습니다."라고 그는 썼다. "더 이상의 오해를 피하기 위해, 안전상의 예방조치로 특정 구간에서 팬들과 하이파이브를 하는 것을 자제해야 했다는 것을 설명드리고 싶습니다. 팬분들이 관람구역을 지탱하는 펜스에 너무 밀착하는 상황이었습니다."

“I made a quick judgment not to approach for the safety of my fans,” he added. “I sincerely apologize for the misunderstanding that my actions may have caused.”

quick judgment: 재빠른 판단, 순간적인 판단

"팬분들의 안전을 위해 접근하지 않기로 순간적인 판단을 했었습니다."라고 그는 덧붙였다. "저의 행동이 불러일으켰을지도 모르는 오해에 대해 진심으로 사과드립니다."

Crush, whose real name is Shin Hyo-seob, debuted in 2014 with the single “Sometimes.” His hit songs include "Just" (2015), “Oasis” (2015) and“ Bittersweet” (2018).

크러쉬(본명 신효섭)는 2014년 싱글 '가끔'으로 데뷔했다. 그의 히트곡으로는 "그냥(Just)"(2015), "Oasis"(2015) 및 "잊을만하면(Bittersweet)"(2018)이 있다.