[THINK ENGLISH] 미국, SK하이닉스에 반도체 장비 중국 반입 금지 유예

경기도 이천에 있는 SK하이닉스 제조 단지. [SK하이닉스]

SK hynix has received a one-year waiver on U.S. restrictions related to the importing of certain semiconductor-related technologies into China.

U.S. grants waiver to SK hynix for tech transfers to China

미국, SK하이닉스에 반도체 장비 중국 반입 금지 유예

Korea JoongAng Daily 1면 기사

Thursday, October 13, 2022

waiver: 면제, 포기

restriction: 제한

SK하이닉스는 특정 반도체 관련 기술을 중국으로 반입하는 것을 제한하는 수출통제 조치를 1년 유예받았다.

With the permission in place, the world’s secondlargest memory chipmaker will be able to transfer advanced equipment essential for the operations of two dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) factories in Wuxi.

in place: 할 준비가 돼 있는, 제자리에 있는

DRAM: dynamic random-access memory. 컴퓨터에 사용되는 저장장치의 일종. 전원이 없으면 자료가 사라지는 휘발성 저장장치이다.

operation: 운영

이번 유예 결정으로 세계 2위 메모리 반도체 제조회사인 SK하이닉스는 우시에 있는 2개의 DRAM 공장 운영에 필수적인 첨단 장비를 반입할 수 있게 될 예정이다.

“Our discussions with the Department of Commerce led to an approval to supply equipment and items needed for development and production of DRAM semiconductors in Chinese facilities without additional licensing requirements,” the company said in a statement Wednesday.

licensing: 허용하는

requirements: 자격요건

지난 수요일 SK하이닉스는 보도자료를 통해 “중국 내 DRAM 반도체 생산시설에 필요한 장비를 1년 간 미국의 별도 허가 없이 공급받기로 미 상무부와 협의가 됐다”고 밝혔다.

On Friday, the United States issued new rules that would make it nearly impossible for companies to supply their factories in China with technologies for the making of DRAM memory chips rated 18 nanometer or less and NAND flash memory chips with 128 layers or more.

NAND flash memory: 데이터를 저장하는 데 사용하는 비휘발성 메모리

지난 금요일에 미국은 중국에 있는 공장에는 128층 이상의 레이어가 있는 낸드플래시 메모리 칩이나 18나노미터 이하의 DRAM 메모리 칩을 생산할 수 있는 첨단 반도체 장비를 공급할 수 없도록 하는 수출통제 조치를 발표했다.

The United States argues that advanced chips can be used by China in weapons and in the making of weapons and can help China's communications during wartime. In the rules, the Commerce Department noted that it will review exports to China by multinationals on a case-by-case basis.

multinational: 다국적의, 다국적 기업

case-by-case: 개별적인, 한건한건의

미국은 중국이 첨단 반도체 칩을 무기 제조에 사용할 수 있고 전시에 중국의 통신을 지원할 수 있다고 주장한다. 이 조치에서 미국 상무부는 다국적 기업의 경우 건별로 심사하겠다고 밝혔다.

The technologies include a wide range of machines for etching, stripping and cleaning wafers.

etching: 에칭, 식각

stripping: 벗기기

wafer: 웨이퍼, 아주 얇은 조각

이 기술에는 에칭, 스트리핑, 웨이퍼 세척 등 광범위한 기기들이 포함된다.

Importing extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology into China remains a problem even with a waiver from the new rules. Existing regulations prohibit the sale of these machines to entities in China, even if foreign owned.

extreme ultraviolet: 극자외선. EUV

ultraviolet: 자외선

entity: 독립체, 기업체

이번 예외조치에도 불구하고 EUV(극자외선) 기술을 중국으로 들이는 것은 여전한 문제다. 현재 규정상 이런 기기들을 중국 내 회사에 판매하는 것은 외국 기업이라고 해도 금지된다.

Washington is now pressuring ASML, the Veldhoven, Netherlands company that monopolizes the EUV market, to stop exporting deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography machinery to China. The DUV machines are less advanced than the EUVs.

monopolize: 독점하다

lithography: 석판인쇄술. 반도체 회로를 축소하는 기술

deep ultraviolet: 심자외선. DUV

미국은 세계 EUV 시장을 독점하고 있는 회사인 네덜란드 벨트호벤 ASML이 중국에 DUV(심자외선) 노광장비를 수출할 수 없도록 압력을 가하고 있다. DUV 기기는 EUV보다 덜 발전된 기술이다.

Samsung Electronics declined to comment on whether it has gained exemption from the new rules, though local media have reported that the company, Korea's largest, has also been granted dispensation.

exemption: 면제

dispensation: 특별허가

삼성전자는 예외조치를 받았는지에 대해 언급하지 않았지만 국내 미디어들은 국내 최대 반도체 회사인 삼성전자 역시 특별허가를 받았다고 보도했다.

A Samsung Electronics plant in Xi'an, China, produces about 40 percent of the company's NAND flash output and 10 percent of the world's total. An SK hynix plant in Wuxi, China, makes half the company's DRAMs, which are a major product for the company.

major product: 주요 제품

삼성전자는 중국 시안에서 자사 낸드플래시 제품의 40%를 생산하고 있으며 이는 전세계 낸드플래시의 10%다. 중국 우시에 있는 SK하이닉스는 이 회사 DRAM의 절반을 생산하고 있으며 이는 이 회사의 주요 제품이다.