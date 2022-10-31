[THINK ENGLISH] 김민재, 세계 10대 센터백으로 선정되다

나폴리의 김민재가 10월 12일 이탈리아 나폴리의 스타디오 디에고 아르만도 마라도나에서 열린 아약스와의 경기에 앞서 박수를 치고 있다. [로이터/연합]

Kim Min-jae makes list of world's top 10 center-backs

김민재, 세계 10대 센터백으로 선정되다







Korea JoongAng Daily 온라인 기사

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Playing in defense is rarely a glamorous role, with mistakes far more likely to make the headlines than a good day on the pitch. Napoli's Kim Min-jae doesn't seem to have that problem, drawing praise once again this week as he is counted among the very best center-backs in the world.

defense: 수비

glamorous: 화려한

draw praise: 찬사를 끌어내다

수비수는 주로 잘해서 호평을 받는 일보다 실수해서 혹평을 받는 일이 더 많아 화려한 포지션이라고는 볼 수 없다. 하지만 나폴리 수비수 김민재는 전혀 이런 점에 개의치 않고 이번 주에도 다시 한번 세계 최고의 10명의 선터백 중 하나로 인정받았다.

Football magazine FourFourTwo included Kim in "Ranked! The 10 best centre-banks in the world" on Monday, ranking the Korean defender at No. 10 on a roundup of the center-backs in the game.

축구 전문지 포포투는 김민재를 “세계 최고의 10명의 센터백”이라는 10월 24일자 기사에서 김민재를 10번째로 올렸다.

"Signed from Fenerbahce in the summer to replace the Chelsea-bound Kalidou Koulibaly," the article said, "Kim Min-Jae has started his Napoli career with unerring consistency as the side from Naples impress at the top of both Serie A and in the Champions League."

unerring: 틀림없는, 항상 정확한

consistency: 꾸준함

기사는 “첼시행 칼리두 쿨리발리를 대체하기 위해 여름에 페네르바체에서 온 김민재는 나폴리에 이적한 이후 변함없는 꾸준함으로 세리에 A와 챔피언스리그에서 인상 깊은 경기력을 선보였다”라고 했다.

Kim joined Napoli in July from Turkish club Fenerbahce after one year playing in the Super Lig.

김민재는 터키 클럽 페네르바체 소속으로 1년간 수퍼리그에서 뛴 후 7월에 나폴리로 이적했다.

Since arriving in Naples, Kim has played the full 90 minutes in 14 of Napoli's 15 games across all competitions.

나폴리에 온 이후로 김민재는 시즌이 시작한 이후 나폴리의 14경기 중 15경기에서 90분 풀타임을 소화했다.

Across all those games, Kim and the Napoli defensive line have only conceded 13 goals, nine in league games and four in the Champions League. Not only has Kim pulled his weight in defense, he has also scored two Serie A goals so far this season, against Monza on Aug. 21 and Lazio on Sept. 3.

pull one’s weight: 제 할 일을 하다, 열심히 하다

이 모든 경기에서 김민재와 나폴리 수비는 13골만을 내주었는데 9골은 리그 경기에서 내주었고 4골은 챔피언스리그 경기에서 내주었다. 김민재는 수비에서 자신의 역할을 충실하게 했을 뿐만 아니라 8월 21일 몬차전과 9월 3일 라치오전에서 득점하면서 벌써 이번 시즌 두 골이나 기록하고 있다.