[THINK ENGLISH] 하이라이트 멤버 출신 용준형, 공백기 끝에 새 음악 발매

Yong Jun-hyung, a former member of boy band Highlight, announced that he will be returning to the Kpop scene after a fouryear hiatus.

하이라이트 멤버 출신 용준형, 공백기 끝에 새 음악 발매

Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

former: 전, 과거의, 예전의

Kpop scene: 가요계

hiatus: 공백기

보이밴드 하이라이트 출신 용준형이 4년의 공백기 끝에 가요계로 돌아온다고 밝혔다.

In March 2019, Yong was embroiled in a string of drug and sex crimes as part of the socalled Burning Sun scandal. Yong admitted to receiving and watching sexually explicit clips that were illegally taken.

embroil: 휘말리게 만들다

string of: 일련의

socalled: 소위, 이른바

admit to: ~를 인정하다

explicit: 노골적인

clip: 영상물

2019년 3월에 용준형은 소위 버닝썬 스캔들로 불린 일련의 마약 및 성범죄에 휘말린 바가 있다. 용준형은 불법으로 촬영된 성적으로 노골적인 영상을 받아서 본 사실이 있다고 인정했다.

He denied filming or distributing the videos and pictures and was investigated by the police as a witness. Soon after, Yong left Highlight and has since been out of the public eye.

deny: 부인하다, 부정하다

distribute: 유포하다

investigate: 수사하다, 조사하다

soon after: 머지 않아 이후에, 곧

public eye: 세간의 이목

그는 해당 영상과 사진을 촬영하거나 유포한 것에 대해서는 부정했으며 증인으로 경찰 조사를 받았다. 용준형은 이후에 하이라이트를 탈퇴했으며 그로부터 대중의 시선에서 최대한 벗어나 있었다.

The exact date of Yong's new album release and information about the album is yet to be released.

yet: 아직 ~ 하지 않는

용준형의 새 앨범에 대한 발매일과 정보는 아직 발표되지 않았다.

Yong debuted in 2009 as a member of Cube Entertainment’s sixmember boy band B2ST, or Beast.

용준형은 2009년에 큐브엔터테인먼트의 6인조 보이밴드 비스트로 데뷔했다.