[THINK ENGLISH] 현대백화점 정지선 회장, 중대재해법 적용될까

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Hyundai Department Store executives could be jailed or fined under the Serious Accidents Punishment Act following a fire at a Hyundai Premium Outlet location that killed seven. The Ministry of Employment and Labor has initiated an investigation into whether employees of the company, which operates Hyundai Premium Outlet branches, can be punished for violating the act.

jail: 감옥에 가두다

fine: 벌금형을 내리다

Serious Accidents Punishment Act: 중대재해처벌법

initiate: 착수하다

investigation: 조사

violate: 위반하다

7명의 사망자를 낸 현대프리미엄아울렛 화재로 인해 현대백화점 임원들이 중대재해처벌법에 따른 벌금형이나 징역형에 처해질 수 있게 됐다. 고용노동부는 현대프리미엄아울렛을 운영하는 현대백화점 임원들이 법 위반에 따른 처벌 대상이 되는지에 대한 조사를 시작했다.

A fire broke out Monday in the basement parking lot of a Hyundai Premium Outlet branch in Yuseong District, Daejeon, killing seven and injuring one. They are all employees contracted to work at the mall, and no customers were injured due to the fire starting before the mall opened.

contract: 계약

injure: 상해를 입히다

지난 월요일 대전 유성에 있는 현대프리미엄아울렛 지하주차장에서 화재가 발생해 7명이 사망하고 1명이 다쳤다. 이들은 모두 이 아울렛에서 일하는 계약직 직원들이었으며 화재가 영업 시작 전에 발생해서 고객들은 해를 입지 않았다.

The Serious Accidents Punishment Act covers businesses with 50 or more employees. Under the law, owners of companies, managers and the corporation itself can be charged if they failed to properly implement safety practices and procedures and as casualty resulted from their negligence.

be charged: 피소되다

negligence: 태만

implement: 시행하다

practices and procedures: 관행, 절차

casualty: 사상자. 피해자

중대재해처벌법은 50인 이상 사업장에 해당한다. 이 법에 따르면 회사의 오너, 임원, 그리고 법인은 적절한 안전조치를 이행하지 않아서 사상자가 이로 인해 발생한 경우 처벌 대상이 될 수 있다.

Those found to have violated to the act can be jailed for more than one year or fined up to 1 billion won ($703,000).

up to ~ : 최대 ~까지

법 위반으로 밝혀질 경우 1년 이상 징역형이나 최대 10억원의 벌금형에 처해진다.

An inspection team is looking into whether sprinklers, smoke control systems and other safety measures worked during the fire. The team will also check if the company made fixes required following a regular safety inspection that took place in June. The mall had to fix an old wire in one of its fire detectors and had to replace old fire alarms and emergency evacuation lights.

safety measures: 안전조치

safety inspection: 안전검사

detector: 탐지기

조사팀은 스프링클러와 연기조절시스템 및 기타 안전조치들이 화재 당시 작동했는지를 살펴보고 있다. 조사팀은 이 회사가 지난 6월 정기안전검사 이후 시정조치를 했는지 확인할 예정이다. 이 곳은 화재감지기 한 곳의 노후된 피복수리와 노후 화재경보기 및 비상탈출등을 교체하라는 지시를 받았다.

Hyundai Department Store says its sprinklers worked considering there was water on the floors when the firefighters were first dispatched to the mall and that all necessary fixes have been made.

dispatch: 파견하다

현대백화점은 소방관들이 처음 도착했을 때 바닥에 물이 있었던 점으로 미루어 스프링클러가 작동했으며 모든 필요한 수리는 이루어졌다고 밝혔다.

A team of personnel from the police, National Forensic Service and Korea Gas Safety Corporation went to analyze the basement parking lot on Tuesday but failed to find the cause of the fire and did not determine whether the sprinklers and fire detectors worked.

personnel: 직원, 인력

National Forensic Service: 국립과학수사연구원

forensic: 법의학적인, 범죄 과학 수사의

국립수사과학연구원과 한국가스안전공사는 지난 화요일 주차장을 분석하기 위해 갔지만 화재원인을 찾는데 실패했으며 스프링클러와 화재감지기가 작동했는지 판단하지 못했다.

In CCTV footage, a delivery truck can be seen parked near the site where the fire broke out. The police said the truck likely had an internal combustion engine as a fuel tank was found in the burned remains. There is no EV charging station near the truck as well.

footage: (특정한 사건을 담은) 화면

CCTV 화면에서는 한 배달트럭이 화재발생 장소 가까이에 주차된 것이 보인다. 경찰은 연료탱크가 화재의 잔해 속에서 발견됐으며 이 트럭이 내연기관 엔진을 장착하고 있었던 것으로 보인다고 밝혔다. 트럭 근처에는 전기차 충전기는 없었다.

Chung Ji-sun, group chairman of Hyundai Department Store, visited the site on Tuesday and offered apologies to the families of those killed. "I would like to offer my deepest condolences and apologies," Chung said. "We will do our best to find the cause and support the bereaved families.“

condolence: 조의, 애도

bereaved family: 유가족

정지선 현대백화점그룹 회장은 사건 현장을 방문해 유가족들에게 사과했다. 정 회장은 “깊은 애도와 사죄의 말씀을 올린다”며 “사고 원인을 규명하고 유가족들을 돕기 위해 최선을 다하겠다”고 말했다.