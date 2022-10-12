[THINK ENGLISH] ‘뽑기 상자’에 대한 이용자 반감 커져... 게임 비즈니스 모델 달라지나

우마무스메 프리티 더비 이용자들이 지난 9월 13일 카카오게임즈 본사가 있는 경기도 판교에서 마차 시위를 하고 있다. [뉴스1]

A horse-and-buggy protest over shoddy treatment of players of an online game by Kakao Games is swelling into a challenge to the entire Korean gaming industry.

Loot box backlash worries entire Korean game industry

‘뽑기 상자’에 대한 이용자 반감 커져... 게임 비즈니스 모델 달라지나

Friday October 7, 2022

buggy: 사륜차, 마차

shoddy: 조잡한, 부당한

온라인 게임 이용자들에 대한 부당한 대우에 항의하는 마차 시위가 한국 게임 산업 전체의 위기로 번지고 있다. 이 시위의 대상은 카카오게임즈다.

On Sept. 23, 201 users of mobile game Uma Musume Pretty Derby filed a class action suit against Kakao Games in the Seoul Central District Court demanding refunds of money they spent on the game. That suit demanded 200,000 won ($142) for each plaintiff, or 40.2 million won.

derby: 경주

class action: 집단소송. 일부 피해자가 전체 피해자를 대표해 제기하는 소송. 판결의 결과는 전체 피해자에게 해당된다.

plaintiff: 원고



지난 9월 23일 201명의 ‘우마무스메 프리티 더비’ 이용자는 카카오게임즈를 상대로 서울중앙지방법원에 집단소송을 제기했다. 이 모바일 게임에 쓴 돈을 되돌려달라는 내용이었다. 원고 일 인당 20만 원씩, 총 4020만 원을 지불하라는 것이다.

Developed by Japanese company Cygames, Uma Musume Pretty Derby was released in Korea by Kakao Games on June 20. It is a mobile simulation game where players must choose and train their own uma musume — "horse daughters" in Japanese — that have been personified into young girls with horse ears and tails.

simulation: 모의실험, 흉내 내기

personify: 의인화하다, ~을 전형적으로 보여주다

일본 사이게임즈가 개발한 ‘우마무스메 프리티 더비’는 카카오게임즈가 지난 6월 20일 국내 서비스를 시작했다. 이 게임은 이용자들이 자신의 우마 무스메(일본어로 ‘말딸’)를 선택해서 훈련시키는 모바일 시뮬레이션 게임이다. 우마 무스메는 말의 귀와 꼬리를 가진 어린 소녀들의 모습으로 등장한다.

Since early August, players have been criticizing Kakao Games' managing of the game, saying it's different than when played in Japan. Users claim Kakao Games failed to give proper notice about major events in the game and offered fewer benefits to Korean users compared to Japanese, especially regarding loot boxes.

loot box: 게임 아이템 무작위 뽑기 상자

loot: 훔치다, 노획물



지난 8월 초부터 이용자들은 카카오게임즈가 일본과 국내에서 다르게 게임을 운영하고 있다고 비난해 왔다. 특히 뽑기 아이템에 있어서 일본보다 한국에서 더 적은 혜택을 제공하고 주요 이벤트에 대한 적절한 공지도 하지 않았다는 것이다.

In late August, protests tailored to the game arose: angry players started taking horse-and-buggy rides around the Pangyo neighborhood in Gyeonggi that is home to Kakao Games. Kakao Games released multiple apologies that were rebuffed for being “half-hearted.”

tailor: (특정 사람이나 목적에 맞추어) 조정하다

rebuff: 퇴짜 놓다, 묵살하다

half-hearted: 성의 없는, 뜨뜻미지근한

지난 8월 말 이 게임을 겨냥한 시위가 일어났다. 화난 이용자들은 카카오게임즈 본사가 있는 경기도 판교 인근에서 말이 끄는 마차 시위를 벌였다. 카카오게임즈는 여러 차례에 걸쳐 사과문을 발표했지만 성의가 없다는 이유로 받아들여지지 않았다.

But the whole industry is worried, as Korean users start viewing the loot box business model as a ripoff that forces players pay in order to win. Loot boxes are in-game lucky draws where players buy a box at a certain price and it gives off a wide range of items of different value. If you're lucky, you get the better items; if not, you get the cheaper ones.

rip-off: 바가지, 모작, 아류

lucky draw: 제비뽑기, 행운권 추첨

한편 이 사건을 계기로 한국 게임 이용자들이 게임에서 이기기 위해선 돈을 낼 수밖에 없도록 만드는 ‘뽑기’를 바가지 쓰는 것으로 생각하기 시작하면서 국내 게임 산업 전체가 긴장하고 있다. 뽑기는 게임의 행운권 추첨과 같은 것으로 이용자들은 특정 가격에 뽑기 박스를 사고 그 박스 안에는 다양한 종류의 아이템들이 들어있다. 만약 운이 좋다면 더 나은 아이템을 갖게 되고 아니면 값싼 아이템을 갖게된다.

Korean game companies have relied on this business model, especially for online games. While most games can be played for free, users are forced to spend money along the way to get ahead, to win.

get ahead: 앞서다, 성공하다

한국 게임 회사들은, 특히 온라인 게임의 경우 이 비즈니스 모델에 의존해 왔다. 대부분의 게임들은 무료로 이용할 수 있지만 게임에서 앞서기 위해서는 돈을 쓸 수밖에 없게 한다.

In contrast, popular overseas games charge for access but not for anything in the gameplay, including games on the Steam platform and the World of Warcraft online game.

반대로 해외 유명 게임들은 게임 시작할 때 돈을 내야 하지만 게임 중에는 돈을 낼 필요가 없다. 월드오브워크래프트나 스팀 플랫폼에서 하는 게임들도 그렇다.

NCSoft is already being singed by the flame of users' wrath. On Sept. 30, some 380 users of NCSoft’s Lineage 2M online mobile game filed a suit with the Busan District Court demanding the game company compensate them for mental distress.

singe: 태우다, 그슬리다

wrath: 분노

distress: 고통

엔씨소프트는 이미 이용자들의 ‘분노의 불꽃’에 휘말렸다. 지난 9월 30일 엔씨소프트의 온라인 모바일 게임 리니지2M 이용자 약 380명은 부산지방법원에 정신적 고통에 대한 배상을 요구하는 소송을 제기했다.

According to the plaintiffs, NCSoft paid YouTubers to make promotional videos for Lineage 2M without admitting they had been paid. NCSoft posted a video of apology on YouTube, which angered users more.

promotional: 홍보의, 판촉의

원고들에 의하면 엔씨소프트는 유튜버들에게 돈을 주고 그들이 리니지2M 홍보 비디오를 제작하도록 했는데 이 유튜버들이 돈을 받았다는 것을 고지하지 않았다. 엔씨소프트는 유튜브에 사과하는 비디오를 올렸지만 이용자들의 화를 더욱 부추겼을 뿐이다.

“We stand in solidarity with Uma Musume users,” said YouTuber ChunoTV, one of the plaintiffs. “This is not about the money, but about game users’ rights in general. We hope to bring a change to the gaming industry through this case.”

solidarity: 연대, 결속

소송을 제기한 원고 중 한 명인 유튜버 준호TV는 “우리는 우마무스메 이용자들과 연대한다”며 “이는 돈에 대한 문제가 아니라 게임 이용자들의 일반적인 권리에 대한 문제다. 우리는 이 사건이 게임 사업에 변화를 가져오기를 바란다”고 말했다.