[THINK ENGLISH] 염색 샴푸 전성시대, 안전성 문제는 여전히 논란

지난 7월 4일 서울의 한 할인점에서 판매중인 모다모다의 프로체인지블랙 샴푸. [뉴스1]

Manufacturers of all sizes are jumping on the hair-dye shampoo bandwagon, mesmerized by Moda Moda’s success and undeterred by a toxicity scare.

Dye shampoos take root despite health risks

염색 샴푸 전성시대, 안전성 문제는 여전히 논란

Korea JoongAng Daily 5면

Monday, September 5, 2022

~of all sizes: 여러 가지의

hair-dye shampoo: 염색 샴푸

jump on the bandwagon: 유행이나 시류에 편승하다

toxicity: 독성

mesmerize: 마음을 사로잡다, 넋을 빼놓다

undeterred by: ~에 구애받지 않고

다양한 제조업체들이 염색샴푸 유행에 편승해 이 시장에 뛰어들고 있다. 모다모다 샴푸의 성공 효과 덕분이다. 독성에 대한 우려에도 불구하고 말이다.

Moda Moda’s Pro-Change Black shampoo is wildly popular despite being almost banned because of its use of 1,2,4-trihydroxy benzene (THB), which is prohibited in hair and eyelash products in the European Union and Asean countries.

eyelash: 속눈썹

모다모다 프로체인지블랙 샴푸는 1,2,4-트리하이드록시 벤젠(THB) 성분 때문에 판매가 거의 금지될 뻔한 상태인데도 불구하고 널리 인기를 끌고 있다. 이 성분은 유럽연합(EU)과 아세안 국가들에서는 헤어와 눈썹제품에 사용이 금지돼 있다.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety threatened a ban on it last December but then gave it a grace period until next April. The ministry plans to conduct examinations of its own on the toxicity of the substance.

grace period: 유예기간

substance: 물질, 실체

식약처는 지난해 12월 제품 판매를 금지하겠다고 예고했지만 내년 4월까지의 유예기간을 줬다. 식약처는 성분의 유해성에 대한 자체 조사를 실시할 계획이다.

Pro-Change Black does not contain oxidizers or hair dye intermediates, like most coloring products.

oxidizer: 산화제

hair dye intermediates: 염모제

프로체인지블랙 샴푸는 다른 염색 제품들과 달리 산화제나 염모제를 포함하고 있지 않다.

Moda Moda claims it's the world's first hair dyeing shampoo using the "browning reaction" caused by polyphenol. It says it's completely free of allergy-inducing coloring agents such as p-phenylenediamine (PPD) or 2,5-diaminetoluene.

browning reaction: 갈변 반응

polyphenol: 폴리페놀

induce: 유발하다

모다모다 측은 이 샴푸가 폴리페놀에 의한 갈변 반응을 활용한 세계 최초의 염색 샴푸라고 주장한다. 이 회사는 p-페닐렌디아민, 즉 2.5-다이아미네톨루엔 같은 알러지를 유발하는 염색 성분이 전혀 없다고 말한다.

Polyphenols, which are natural antioxidants, convert to melanin when exposed to oxygen it says, getting rid of the gray. Sales of Pro-Change Black exceeded 60 billion won ($45 million) in the year after it was released.

antioxidant: 항산화제, 방부제

폴리페놀은 자연 항산화제로 공기 중에 노출되면 멜라닌으로 바뀌어 흰머리를 없앤다고 회사 측은 설명한다. 프로체인지블랙 샴푸의 판매액은 출시 후 6000억원을 넘어섰다.

Other domestic cosmetics companies are releasing their own miracle shampoos.

Amorepacific started selling its Ryo Black Double Effector Shampoo in April, saying it doesn't contain the controversial 1,2,4-THB and instead uses extracts from black ginseng, black soybeans and kudzu root. The product does not include oxidizers but does have temporary hair dye intermediates.

kudzu: 칡, 갈근

temporary: 일시적인, 임시의

다른 국내 화장품 회사들도 염색 샴푸들을 출시하고 있다. 아모레퍼시픽은 지난 4월 려 블랙더블이펙터 샴푸를 판매하기 시작했다. 이 샴푸는 논란이 되는 1,2,4-THB를 함유하고 있지 않으며 대신 흑삼화 인삼과 칡에서 추출한 성분을 사용한다고 한다. 이 제품은 산화제를 포함하지 않고 일시적으로 염색 효과를 내는 염모제가 들어있다.

More than 150,000 bottles of the product were sold in the first 50 days, according to the company.

아모레퍼시픽에 따르면 이 제품은 출시 50일 만에 15만 개가 판매됐다고 한다.

LG H&H introduced ReEn Dyed White Hair Cover Shampoo and Treatment in May, and in that month and June, it captured the largest market share in the shampoo and conditioner category, according to a survey by Nielsen Korea. In its first 45 days, sales exceeded 10 billion won ($7.45 million), the company said. LG H&H's shampoo also does not include oxidizers.

LG생활건강은 리엔 화이트헤어커버 샴푸와 트리트먼트를 지난 5월 선보였다. 닐슨코리아 조사에 따르면 지난 5~6월 이 제품은 샴푸와 린스 카테고리에서 최고 시장점유율을 자치했다. 출시 45일 만에 판매액은 100억원을 넘어섰다고 한다. 이 제품 역시 산화제를 포함하지 않는다.

Mid-sized and small companies and pharmaceutical companies are also joining in.

Ildong Pharmaceutical released Probiotic Color Pigment Shampoo last December.

Dr.Forhair unveiled its hair dye shampoo Folligen Black on Aug. 25.

mid-sized and small companies: 중소기업

pharmaceutical: 제약의

pigment: 염료

중소기업들과 제약업체들도 나서고 있다. 일동제약은 프로바이오틱스새치염색 샴푸를 지난 12월에, 닥터포헤어는 지난 8월 25일 염색샴푸 폴리젠블랙을 내놨다.

“Hair dyeing shampoos are mostly purchased by people in their 50s to 70s, who are considered the so-called active silver market,” said Lee Eun-hee, a consumer science professor at Inha University.

“This particular age group is relatively interested in investing in their looks and has the income to do so. “From the consumer’s perspective, purchasing a hair dyeing shampoo is an economically rational choice.”

active silver: 액티브 실버, 활동적인 노년층

perspective: 관점



인하대 소비자학과 이은희 교수는 “염색 샴푸는 대부분 50~70대가 주로 구매한다. 소위 ‘액티브 실버’ 시장이다”라며 “여기에 해당하는 연령대는 상대적으로 자신들의 외모에 대한 투자에 관심이 있고 그럴 만한 여유가 있다. 소비자 관점에서 염색 샴푸는 경제적으로 합리적인 선택이다”라고 말했다.

Hair dye shampoos may be a way to save both time and money compared to going to a hair salon. The average price for a dye job at hair salons in Korea was 60,730 won in July 2018, according to the Korean Woman’s Federation for Consumers’ data. A bottle of hair coloring shampoo costs around 30,000 won.

hair salon: 미용실

염색 샴푸는 미용실에 가는 것보다 시간과 비용을 아낄 수 있는 방법일 수 있다. 2018년 6월 한국여성소비자연맹이 발표한 자료에 따르면 한국 미용실에서 염색하는데 드는 평균 비용은 6만730원이다.

Despite the rapid expansion of the market and excitement over a more natural way to dye hair, some say these products are not as miraculous as they may claim.

miraculous: 기적적인

시장의 빠른 확대와 머리를 염색할 수 있는 보다 자연스런 방법에 대한 열광에도 불구하고 어떤 이들은 이런 제품들이 각 회사들의 주장처럼 기적의 제품은 아니라고 말한다.

The effects are supposed to be seen after four weeks of use, although they may differ depending on a person's hair type and conditions, according to shampoo makers.

이런 효과는 4주 사용 후 나타나게 되는데 소비자의 머리카락 타입과 상태에 따라 다를 수 있다는 게 제조업체들의 말이다.

The safety issue has not gone away. “Hair dye shampoo companies should clearly mention what ingredients they are using,” said Lee Duck-hwan, a chemistry professor at Sogang University. “If it is in a shampoo form [where consumers use the product on a daily basis], we cannot say that a product is entirely safe.”

안전성 문제도 해소되지 않았다. 이덕환 서강대 화학과 교수는 “염색 샴푸 회사들은 어떤 내용물들을 사용하고 있는지 명백하게 설명해야 한다”며 “(소비자들이 매일 사용하는) 샴푸 형태라면 그 제품이 완전히 안전하다고 말할 수는 없다”고 말했다.

“Side effects may be inevitable," said Inha University's Lee Eun-hee. "Companies should alert consumers more clearly and actively on what side effects they may encounter from using the product."

side effect: 부작용

encounter: 마주치다.

인하대 이은희 교수는 “부작용은 불가피할 수 있다”며 “제조업체들은 소비자들에게 더 명확하고 적극적으로 제품 사용으로 인해 생길 수 있는 부작용에 대해 경고해야 한다”고 말했다.