[THINK ENGLISH] 이상보, 마약 혐의 전면 부인하다

배우 이상보 [중앙일보]

Lee Sang-bo claims to have never used illegal drugs

이상보, 마약 혐의 전면 부인하다

Thursday, September 15, 2022

Actor Lee Sang-bo, who was arrested on Saturday for alleged drug abuse but released on Monday, said in an interview with local media outlet YTN on Tuesday that he has never used illegal drugs. “I’ve never ever used illegal drugs or even been near one. I’ve never been associated with anyone who does drugs. What I take are medical tranquilizers,” he said in the interview.

alleged: 혐의

drug abuse: 마약 투약

associate: 연관짓다

tranquilizer: 진정제

마약 투약 혐의로 10일 긴급체포되고 12일에 석방된 배우 이상보가 YTN과 13일 인터뷰에서 혐의를 전면 부인했다. “저는 단 한 번도 마약을 한 적도 없고 마약을 본 적도 없고 그 마약과 관계된 사람과 연결된 적도 없어요. 전 마약 한 적 없어요. 제가 지금 복용하는 건 신경안정제”라고 말하였다.

Park said he has been taking tranquilizers prescribed by his doctor for his depression and anxiety following the death of his father in 2009. He said his symptoms worsened when his sister and mother passed away in an accident in 2019.

depression: 우울증

anxiety: 불안

symptom: 증상

worsen: 악화되다

이상보는 2009년 아버지가 돌아가신 뒤 의사가 처방한 항우울제와 신경안정제 등을 복용해온 것이라고 밝혔다. 그에 따르면 2019년 누나와 어머니까지 사고로 숨지면서 증세가 심해졌다고 한다.

He claimed that the reason for his positive drug test result after his arrest Saturday was due to the small amount of narcotic substances contained in the antidepressant. Lee said he will take legal action against media outlets that publish misleading articles and anyone who spreads false information online.

narcotic: 마약

antidepressant: 항우울제

misleading: 오해의 소지가 있는

그는 10일 경찰의 시약 검사에서 양성 반응이 나온 건 항우울제의 소량의 마약 성분 때문이라고 주장했다. 이 배우는 관련한 부분에 대해 허위 사실이나 추측성 보도에 대해서는 법적 대응을 하겠다는 입장을 냈다.

Drug offenders are usually taken into police custody for investigation, but after confirming Lee’s medical documents, the police decided to investigate Lee without detainment. Lee was let go two days after the arrest.

police custody: 경찰서 구류

detainment: 구속

대개 마약사범에 대해선 구속 수사가 일반적이지만, 경찰은 그의 의료 서류를 확인한 후 불구속 수사를 하겠다는 방침을 밝혔다. 이상보는 긴급체포 이틀 후 풀려났다.

Lee was arrested at his home in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Saturday following a civilian report filed on the same day that said there was "a man running around the streets who looks like he is high on drugs." Police said they arrested him without a warrant as dozens of pills were found at his home and that a simple drug test also turned out positive.

civilian: 일반인

warrant: 영장

지난 10일 경찰은 “약에 취한 듯한 남성이 뛰어다닌다”는 내용의 일반인 신고를 받고 이상보를 강남구에 위치한 그의 자택에서 체포하였다. 간이 마약 검사에서 마약류 양성 반응이 나왔고, 경찰은 그의 집에서 알약 수십 정을 확보해 구속영장 없이 긴급체포했다고 밝혔다.

Lee debuted in 2006 through KBS drama series "Invisible Man Choi Jang-su" (translated).

이상보는 2006년 KBS 드라마 ‘투명인간 최장수’로 데뷔했다.