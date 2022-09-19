[THINK ENGLISH] 이강인, 9월 A매치 출격

2021년 3월 25일 일본 가나가와현 요코하마시 닛산스타디움에서 열린 한국과 일본 사이의 친선전에서 이강인이 코너킥을 하고 있다. [연합]

Lee Kang-in to make Korea comeback in September friendlies

이강인, 9월 A매치 출격

Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Korean national team head coach Paulo Bento announced a 26-men roster that includes Lee Kang-in, Son Jun-ho and Yang Hyun-joon on Tuesday ahead of two international friendlies scheduled at the end of the month. Korea will first face Costa Rica at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi on Sept. 23, before taking on Cameroon at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo District, western Seoul on Sept. 27.

friendly: 친선전

한국 국가대표팀 감독 파울루 벤투는 화요일 이번 달 말 열리는 두 개의 친선전을 위한 26명의 선수 명단을 발표했다. 명단에는 이강인, 손준호 그리고 양현준이 포함되어 있었다. 한국은 23일 경기 고양시 고양종합운동장에서 코스타리카와 먼저 맞붙은 뒤, 27일은 서울 마포구 서울월드컵경기장에서 카메룬을 상대한다.

Bento called up nine defenders — Kim Min-jae of Napoli, Kim Young-gwon and Kim Tae-hwan of Ulsan Hyundai, Kwon Kyung-won of Japanese club Gamba Osaka, Cho Yu-min of K League 2 club Daejeon Hana Citizen, Kim Moon-hwan and Kim Jin-su of Jeonbuk, Yoon Jong-kyu of FC Seoul and Hong Chul of Daegu FC.

defender: 수비수



벤투 감독은 9명의 수비수, 나폴리의 김민재, 울산 현대의 김영권과 김태환, 감바 오사카의 권경원, 대전하나시티즌의 조유민, 전북 현대의 김문한과 김진수, 서울의 윤종규와 대구의 홍철을 명단에 올렸다.

Kim Min-jae has had an explosive start to his first Serie A season, scoring two goals in five matches with Napoli. Kim joined the Serie A club in July from Turkish club Fenerbahce after one year of playing in the Super Lig. “I've already talked many times about him, he is a fantastic player with very good skills in both faces of the game,” Bento said. “He is playing in a good context in a very good league, he is playing the Champions League as well and having a good performance.

explosive: 폭발적

김민재는 그의 첫 세리에 A 시즌에서 다섯 경기 두 골을 터뜨리며 폭발적인 시작을 했다. 김민재는 터키 클럽 페네르바체와 그리스 리그에서 일 년을 뛴 후 7월에 이탈리아 리그에 입성했다. 벤투 감독은 김민재에 대해 “벌써 여러 번 김민재 선수에 대해 말했지만, 그는 수비와 공격 모두 좋은 기술을 가진 환상적인 선수입니다. 그는 아주 좋은 리그에서 뛰고 있고 챔피언스 리그에도 참여하면서 좋은 모습을 보여주고 있습니다.”라고 했다.

Kim is only the third Korean ever to play in the Italian league, but his career is already off to a stronger start than either of his predecessors — Ahn Jung-hwan and Lee Seung-woo. Lee Seung-woo's Serie A career ended with just one goal, a record that Kim has already beaten. Ahn managed five goals across two seasons, with Kim already hot on his heels. Both Lee Seungwoo and Ahn play in offensive positions.

predecessor: 전임자

hot on the trail: 바짝 추격하다

offensive: 공격적

김민재는 이탈리아 리그에서 뛰는 역대 세번째 한국인 선수지만, 이미 다른 두 선수 안정환과 이승우보다 벌써 더 뛰어난 커리어를 밟아 나가고 있다. 이승우는 세리아 A에서의 시간을 단 하나의 골로 마무리했고 김민재는 이미 이 기록을 넘어섰다. 안정환은 두 시즌에 걸쳐 다섯 골을 득점했고 김민재는 그를 쫓고 있다. 이승우와 안정환은 둘 다 공격수이다.

"I’m not going to talk about all the players that are not selected," said Bento when asked about Lee Seungwoo's exclusion from the squad. "In this moment, he is not part of our options, it’s our technical and tactical decision. That’s all."

tactical: 전략적

이승우가 탈락한 이유에 대해서 벤투는 “대표팀에 승선하지 못한 다른 모든 선수들에 대해 말할 수는 없습니다.” 라고 말했다. “그저 현재로서 이승우는 저희의 선택지 중에 하나가 아니고 이는 기술적이고 전략적인 결정입니다.”

In midfield, international stars Son Heungmin of Tottenham Hotspur, Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Lee Kang-in of Mallorca, Hwang In-beom of Olympiacos, Lee Jae-sung of FSV Mainz, Son Jun-ho of Shandong Taishan, Jung Wooyoung of Al-Sadd and Jeong Woo-yeong of SC Freiburg are joined by Paik Seung-ho of Jeonbuk, Na Sang-ho of FC Seoul, Kwon Chang-hoon of Sangmu and Yang Hyun-joon of Gangwon FC. This is the first time that Yang has made the Taeguk Warriors roster in his career.

미드필드에는 토트넘 홋스퍼의 손흥민, 울버햄튼의 황희찬, 마요르카의 이강인, 올림피아코스의 황인범, 마인츠의 이재성, 산둥 타이산 손준호, 알사드의 정우영, 프라이부르크의 정우영, 서울의 나상호, 김천 상무의 권창훈 그리고 강원의 양현준이 선발되었다. 양현준은 처음으로 대표팀에 선발되었다.

For Mallorca star Lee Kang-in, the call up marks his return to the roster after an 18-month absence. The last time he played for the national team was in March 2021, when Korea lost a friendly against Japan.

마요르카의 떠오르는 별 이강인에게 이번은 18개월만의 대표팀 승선이다. 이강인이 대표팀에서 뛴 마지막 경기는 작년 3월에 일본을 상대로 패배한 친선전이다.

“The reason to choose Lee Kang-in is the [same] reason as any other player,” said Bento. “Their performance, their moment and our needs for this training camp, are the reason we chose Lee Kang-in and all the other players that are included in the list.”

벤투는 “이강인 선수를 선발한 이유는 다른 선수를 선발한 이유와 같은 이유입니다. 그들의 실력, 타이밍 그리고 저희가 팀에서 필요한 포지션을 고려해서 이강인을 비롯한 다른 선수들을 뽑았습니다”라고 말했다.

Unlike Lee Kang-in, Korean captain Son Heungmin looks set to enter the friendlies after a rough start to the season, with no goal in seven games as of press time Tuesday.

이강인과 달리, 주장 손흥민은 13일 기준 일곱 경기째 무득점 행진을 하며 시즌의 힘든 시작을 보내고 있다.

“I feel the same way [about Son], think the same way as when he scored a lot, really,” said Bento. “No concern, I will not talk with him about this. He will come next Monday in a good way, I will not spend any time on this kind of thing with him, but will focus on what we must do in these two games. All the confidence on him is as usual and for me, it’s not a problem. It’s not a concern.”

벤투는 “손흥민에 대한 제 생각은 골을 많이 넣을 때나 적게 넣을 때나 같습니다. 아무런 걱정이 없으며 손흥민 선수에게 이런 류의 이야기는 하지 않을 생각입니다. 그는 다음 주 월요일에 좋은 모습으로 나타날 것이며 이런 종류의 이야기는 일체 하지 않고 다음 두 친선전에만 집중하려고 합니다. 예나 지금이나 저는 손흥민 선수를 믿으며 그의 최근 행보는 전혀 문제가 되지 않으며 걱정거리도 아닙니다.”

The two forward spots went to Hwang Ui-jo of Olympiacos and Cho Gue-sung of Jeonbuk Hyundai to round off the 26-men roster.

최전방에는 올림피아코스의 황의조와 전북 현대의 조규성이 위치한다.