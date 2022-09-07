[THINK ENGLISH] 론스타에 2855억원 배상 판정… 한국 정부는 “인정할 수 없다, 0원이어야”

한동훈 법무부 장관이 지난주 화요일 경기도 과천시 정부과천청사에서 한국 정부가 2억1650만 달러를 배상하라는 중재 판정에 대해 브리핑 하고 있다. [연합]

Dallas-based Lone Star Funds has been awarded $216.5 million in an arbitration with the Korea government over losses it incurred when it sought to sell a stake in Korea Exchange Bank (KEB).

론스타에 2855억원 배상 판정… 한국 정부는 “인정할 수 없다, 0원이어야”

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

arbitration: 중재

incur: 비용을 발생시키다, 비용을 물게되다

텍사스 댈러스에 있는 론스타 펀드가 중재를 통해 외환은행 매각 당시 발생했던 손실에 대해 2억1650만 달러 (2855억원)를 배상받게 됐다.

The private equity firm had its complaint heard by International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), an arbitration body under the World Bank. Korea is one of the 163 signatories to the ICSID convention, which means it has agreed to enforce ICSID rulings, which are binding on all parties.

private equity: 사모펀드

complaint: 고소

ICSID: 국제투자분쟁해결센터(International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes). 국가와 개인 간 투자분쟁 해결에 필요한 편의 제공을 목적으로 설립된 국제기구.

signatory: 서명인, 조인국

convention: 조약

enforce: 강요하다, 집행하다

ruling: 판정, 판결

binding: 법적 구속력 있는



사모펀드인 론스타는 세계은행 산하의 국제투자분쟁해결센터(ICSID)에 중재신청을 제기했다. 한국은 ICSID 조약에 서명한 163개국 중 하나로 ICSID 판정에 따라야 한다.

The award is far less than the $4.68 billion Lone Star had claimed in damages related to regulatory delays in approving the sale of KEB to HSBC. Korea was also ordered to pay accumulated interest from Dec. 2011 to the period the payment is completed. That is an additional 18 billion won ($13.4 million).

award: 지급

regulatory: 규제력을 지닌

accumulated: 누적된

이 지급액은 론스타가 주장했던 46억8000만 달러(약 6조1000억원)에 비하면 훨씬 적은 금액이다. 론스타는 규제당국이 HSBC로의 외환은행 매각 승인을 지연시켜서 46억8000만 달러의 손해가 발생했다고 주장했다. 판정에서는 한국이 2011년 12월부터 배상금이 지불되는 시점까지 발생한 누적 이자도 지불해야한다고 결정했다. 이 추가 비용은 180억원이다.

"It is difficult to accept the decision," Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon said on the day of the ruling. "The award should be zero." While the decision is binding, the ministry said it can file for an annulment of the ruling.

file for: ~을 제기하다

annulment: 무효, 취소

한동훈 법무부 장관은 판정 당일 “이번 판정을 수용하기 어렵다”며 “소수 의견에 따르면 우리 정부의 배상액은 0원”이라고 말했다. (조약에 따라) 이 판정을 따라야 하지만 법무부는 판정 취소 신청을 검토하고 있다고 말했다.

Annulments are granted for a number of reasons, including corruption, improper constitution of the tribunal and departures from proper procedure. A request for an annulment must be filed within 120 days. While annulments are requested for ICSID decisions in about half the cases, only about 5 percent of all decisions are actually annulled. The justice ministry said it cannot accept the order and will "actively push to file an objection." It said the government maintains its stance that it was fair and equitable in the application of administrative processes involving Lone Star.

be granted: 부여되다

corruption: 부패

tribunal: 재판소

annul: 취소하다

objection: 이의, 반대

administrative process: 행정절차

판정의 무효화 신청은 몇가지 이유로 이뤄지는데 판정부가 부패한 경우, 부적절한 판정부 구성, 그리고 절차규정 위반 등이 있다. 신청은 판정 후 120일 이내에 이뤄져야 한다. 약 절반 정도의 판정에 이의 신청이 이뤄지지만 이 가운데 5%만이 실제로 취소 처리됐다. 법무부는 판정부의 명령을 받아들일 수 없으며 “이의 신청을 적극적으로 제기하겠다”고 말했다. 법무부에 따르면 정부는 론스타 관련 행정절차 적용에 있어 공정하고 공평했다는 입장을 유지하고 있다.

Lone Star filed for arbitration claiming Seoul's financial regulatory authorities deliberately delayed approval of its deal to sell its stake in KEB to HSBC in 2007. The company also said that the government put pressure on it to cut the sale price of KEB in the deal with Hana Financial Group after the deal with HSBC fell through.

deliberately: 고의적으로

fall through: 실현되지 못하다

론스타는 한국 금융 당국이 고의적으로 2007년 HSBC로의 외환은행 지분 매각을 지연시켰다며 중재 신청을 냈다. 또 HSBC와의 매각 협상이 무산된 후 한국 정부가 하나금융그룹과의 협상에서 외환은행 매각 가격을 낮추라고 압박했다고 주장했다.

Lone Star acquired 51 percent of the KEB for 1.38 trillion won in 2003. It had planned to sell the stake to HSBC for around 5.94 trillion won, but eventually ended up selling the ownership stake to Hana Financial Group for 3.9 trillion won in 2012. The government denied the accusations, saying it "did not meddle with the sales price" and that the sales price for the Hana Financial Group deal was cut after Lone Star's Korean unit was found guilty in 2012 of manipulating the stock price of a credit card company related to KEB.

ownership: 소유권

accusation: 기소, 비난

meddle: 간섭하다

manipulate: 조작하다

론스타는 2003년 1조3800억원에 외환은행 지분 51%를 샀다. 론스타는 약 5조9400억원에 HSBC에 이 지분을 팔려고 했지만, 결국 2012년 3조9000억원에 하나금융그룹에 팔았다. 정부는 이 주장에 대해 “매각 가격에 간여하지 않았다”며 매각 가격은 론스타 코리아가 2012년 외환은행 계열 신용카드사 주가 조작으로 유죄를 선고받으면서 낮아진 것이라고 반박한다.

Lone Star also claimed it was forced into paying unfair taxes and claimed the tax authorities should reimburse the taxes it paid on the proceeds from selling its assets because the transactions where carried out by Belgium or Luxembourg subsidiaries.

reimburse: 배상하다

transaction: 거래

carry out: 수행하다, 실행하다

론스타는 부당한 세금을 내도록 강요당했다고 주장하고 있으며, 자산매각은 벨기에 또는 룩셈부르크 계열사가 진행했기 때문에 한국 세무당국이 이들이 낸 세금을 상환해야 한다고 주장했다.

The justice ministry "will prepare the necessary procedures to file a formal objection," Han said. The order was just "the first outcome of an event that has been going on for 10 years, and we will try our best to do what is best for the national interest."

national interest: 국익

한 장관은 “공식적인 이의 제기를 위해 필요한 절차를 진행할 예정"이라며 "10년 동안 진행된 1차적 결과물이 나온 것으로 국익에 맞춰서 할 수 있는 최선을 다하겠다"고 말했다.