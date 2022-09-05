2 읽는 중

Think English

[THINK ENGLISH] 이강인, 라리가 ‘이달의 선수’ 후보 오르다

중앙일보

입력 2022.09.05 10:06

Mallorca striker Lee Kang-in, right, celebrates after scoring against Rayo Vallecano at Vallecas stadium in Madrid on Aug. 27. [EPA/YONHAP]

마요르카 공격수 이강인(오른쪽)이 8월 27일 마드리드 발레카스 경기장에서 열린 라요 바예카노와의 경기에서 골을 넣은 후 환호하고 있다. [EPA/연합]

Lee Kang-in’s explosive start to the 2022-23 season has already started to turn heads, with the Mallorca midfielder nominated for La Liga Player of the Month on Wednesday.

이강인, 라리가 ‘이달의 선수’ 후보 오르다

Korea JoongAng Daily 7면 기사

Friday, September 2, 2022

explosive: 폭발적인

turn heads: 관심을 끌다

player of the month: 이달의 선수

이강인은 2022-23시즌에 폭발적인 스타트를 끊으면서 많은 관심을 받게 되었고 지난달 31일 라리가 이달의 선수 후보에 오르게 되었다.

Lee was one of seven players to receive a nomination, alongside some of the biggest names in Spanish football: Borja Iglesias of Real Betis, Vinicius Jr of Real Madrid, Iago Aspas of Celta, Lewandowski of Barcelona, Gero Rulli of Villarreal and Chimy Avila of Osasuna.

nomination: 지명

이강인은 레알 베티스의 보르하 이글레시아스, 레알 마드리드의 비니시우스 주니오르, 셀타의 이아고 아스파스, 바르셀로나의 로베르트 레반도프스키, 빌라레알의 제로니모룰리 그리고 오사수나의 치미 아빌라 등 스페인 축구계의 거물급 선수들과 어깨를 나란히 하며 후보에 올랐다.

The player of the month nod comes after a strong start to the season for 21-year-old Lee, with a goal and an assist across three La Liga games to date.

assist: 도움

to date: 지금까지

이강인은 이번 시즌이 시작한 이후 지금까지 열린 세 번의 경기에서 한 골과 한 번의 도움으로 시작하면서 라리가 이달의 후보에 오르게 되었다.

That performance sees Lee nearly tie his 2021-22 season stats in just 251 minutes on the pitch. Last season, Lee scored just one goal and picked up two assists across 30 games, playing 1,406 minutes as he played predominantly from the bench.

이번 시즌 251분 동안 이강인이 이룬 결과는 2021-22 시즌을 통틀었을 때의 결과와 거의 비슷하다. 이강인은 지난 시즌 30회의 경기에서 1406분을 뛰며 1골 2도움을 기록했다.

Lee’s obvious improvement this season has clearly earned him the approval of Mexican manager Javier Aguirre, who has started the young Korean in every single game so far.

start: 주전으로 뛰다

하비에르 아기레 감독이 이강인을 시즌 시작 이후 주전으로 활용했다는 것은 이강인이 아기레 감독의 인정을 받았다는 의미로 보인다.

“I think he is the most talented player on the squad,” Aguirre told Spanish press over the weekend. “In a one-on-one situation, he’s lethal.”

lethal: 치명적

아기레 감독은 스페인 언론에게 “이강인 선수는 팀 내에서 가장 뛰어난 선수 중 한 명입니다. 특히 일대일 상황에서 치명적입니다.”

According to Aguirre, the fundamental difference this season is that Lee, who for years has been touted as the next great Korean footballer, is finally free of the pressure that his young fame inevitably brought.

tout: 장점을 내세우다

pressure: 압박감

아기레 감독에 의하면 이번 시즌 이강인이 보이는 향상은 이강인이 어릴 때 한국에서 받은 관심에서 벗어난 것이 큰 역할을 했다고 본다.

“Kang is freer mentally from the pressure of other seasons,” Aguirre said. “He isn’t stuck in that secondary role anymore as he was in previous seasons. I told him at the beginning that he has to be important.”

아기레 감독은 “이강인 선수가 다른 시즌에 비해 심리적으로 압박감이 덜한 것 같습니다. 다른 시즌에는 느꼈던 어떤 부수적인 역할을 해야한다는 압박감에서 벗어난 것 같습니다. 이번 시즌의 시작에 압박감에서 벗어나는 것이 중요하다고 선수에게 말했었습니다.”

Lee’s strong start to the season could mark a serious turning point for the young midfielder, who is keen to earn a place on the Korean national squad ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup in November.

turning point: 전환점

keen to: ~을 바라는

11월에 있을 카타르 월드컵을 염두에 둔다면 월드컵 대표팀 선발을 원하는 이강인에게 좋은 전환점이 될 수 있다.

BY YUN SO-HYANG [yun.sohyang@joongang.co.kr]
