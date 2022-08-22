[THINK ENGLISH] 안토니오 콘테와 토마스 투헬, 토트넘-첼시전 충돌 이후 FA 조사받는다

14일 토트넘 홋스퍼 감독 안토니오 콘테(오른쪽)와 첼시 감독 토마스 투헬이 영국 런던 스탬포드 브릿지에서 프리미어리그 경기가 끝난 후 신경전을 벌이고 있다. [AFP/연합]

England's Football Association has charged Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel with improper behavior after the two coaches were shown red cards after the final whistle of their teams' 2-2 draw on Sunday.

안토니오 콘테와 토마스 투헬, 토트넘-첼시전 충돌 이후 FA 조사받는다

Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

charged with: ~로 기소된

draw: 무승부

14일 토트넘과 첼시가 프리미어리그 경기에서 2-2로 비긴 이후 토트넘 감독 콘테와 첼시 감독 토마스 투헬은 부적절한 행동으로 레드카드를 받으면서 두 감독 모두 잉글랜드축구협회(FA)의 조사를 받게 되었다.

Conte and Tuchel had to be separated multiple times as tempers flared during the match, with a final altercation after the whistle when Tuchel refused to let go of Conte's hand, apparently because he was offended the Italian manager had not looked him in the eye.

separate: 분리하다

temper: 성질

flare: 확 타오르다

altercation: 언쟁, 논쟁

offend: 기분을 상하게 하다

콘테와 투헬은 경기 도중에도 불꽃 튀는 신경전을 벌여 이미 여러 번 분리되어야 했었다. 그런데 경기 종료 휘슬이 울린 이후, 투헬이 콘테의 손을 잡은 뒤 놓지 않으며 몸싸움으로 번졌다. 나중에 투헬은 콘테 감독이 악수를 할 때 자신의 눈을 맞추지 않아서 화가 났다고 밝혔다.

"Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have both been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3, following the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Tottenham on Sunday, August 14, 2022," the Football Association statement reads. "It is alleged that the behaviour of both managers was improper following the end of the fixture."

fixture: 경기

FA는 이후 성명을 통해 "투헬 감독과 콘테 감독은 14일 토트넘과 첼시 사이의 경기 이후 FA 규정 E3를 위반한 혐의가 있다. 이들이 경기 종료 뒤 부적절한 행동을 했다는 주장이 제기됐다"고 밝혔다.

Tuchel could face further punishment, as he took a shot at Taylor in a post-match interview, criticizing a number of calls and saying that the whole dressing room had a problem with him. The comments could land Tuchel in more trouble, as Everton manager Frank Lampard was fined £30,000 for criticizing a referee in May this year.

criticize: 비판하다

fine: 벌금을 물리다

다만 투헬 감독은 경기 뒤 인터뷰에서 심판 판정에 대한 불만을 공개적으로 드러내며 선수들과 스태프까지 모두 심판에 불만이 있었다고 말한 만큼 별도의 추가적인 징계를 받을 수도 있다. 지난 5월 에버턴 감독 프랭크 램파드는 심판을 비판한 혐의로 3만 파운드의 벌금을 부과 받은 바가 있기 때문에 이런 발언은 투헬 감독에게 불리하게 작용할 수 있다.